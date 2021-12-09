All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Revisiting Past Instances: Notable Personalities Lost To Chopper Crashes

Image Credit: ANI, Wikipedia, India.com

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Revisiting Past Instances: Notable Personalities Lost To Chopper Crashes

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  9 Dec 2021 10:14 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Before the unfortunate crash of the chopper that carried General Bipin Rawat and his wife, several similar plane crashes have led to the loss of numerous notable personalities in the country.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The unfortunate crash of the Indian Airforce Chopper in the Nilgiris is not the first instance of its kind. Several notable personalities and hundreds of Indian Armed Forces personnel and politicians have lost their lives in helicopter crashes in the past.

General Bipin Rawat survived his first face-off with death in a chopper crash as a Lieutenant General; he was not as lucky the second time around. He was reportedly rescued alive but succumbed on the way to the hospital. While General Rawat's sudden demise sent shockwaves across the country, it might be time to look back at similar instances where India has lost many of its own.

Previous Instances of Chopper Crashes

Sanjay Gandhi, the son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was killed in a chopper crash in June 1980 while flying a Pitts S-2A aircraft in Delhi. Gandhi held a Pilot's license and an instructor's license. While Gandhi was alive, he was widely expected to succeed his mother as the Prime Minister; however, his brother Rajiv Gandhi ascended the post following his early demise.

Madhavrao Scindia, a senior Congressman, experienced a similar fate while he was on a chartered flight in September 2001 in Kanpur. Scindia was the son of the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Madhya Pradesh. Another incident involved former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in a twin-engined Bell 430 helicopter crash in the Nallamala Hills of Andhra Pradesh in September 2009. The inquiry that followed the crash revealed that the helicopter was not airworthy, and the pilots had made poor decisions.

The above mentioned are only some of the notable personalities that we have lost in the past decades. However, several military personnel and citizens fall prey to such incidents. Therefore, it might be the right time for the people in power to inquire and investigate the reasons for such helicopter crashes.

Also Read: From 11 Gorkha Rifles To India's Topmost Military General, Bipin Rawat Leaves Behind A Glorious Legacy

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
BIPIN RAWAT 
Sanjay Gandhi 
YSR 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X