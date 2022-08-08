All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Aruna Asaf Ali: Revisiting The Unsung Legacy Of Heroine Of 1942 In Indias Independence Movement

Image Credits: Wikipedia and National Herald

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Aruna Asaf Ali: Revisiting The Unsung Legacy Of 'Heroine Of 1942' In India's Independence Movement

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  8 Aug 2022 1:07 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

During the Quit India Movement, when all major leaders were arrested as a pre-emptive measure, Aruna ensured that the movement did not get disrupted and flagged it off by hoisting the Indian Flag at the Gowalia Tank ground.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Aruna Asaf Ali played an instrumental role during the Quit India Movement, and yet we have very less mention of her in the books of history. Here's a walk back to the time in history when we had women leaders flagging off revolutionary movements and building a world to empower women.

Born to a liberal Bengali Brahmin family on 1909 as Aruna Ganguly, the freedom fighter started as a teacher at the Gokhale Memorial School, Calcutta. At the age of 19, she married Asaf Ali, a prominent member of the Indian National Congress (INC), despite strong opposition from her family.

Early Life In Politics

Aruna's marriage to Asaf Ali introduced her to the world of politics, and she soon followed in her husband's footsteps to become an active member of the INC. She was a familiar face at the forefront of many of the struggles, and two years into her political debut, she was arrested for taking part in the Salt Satyagraha.

The police charged her on the grounds of being a vagrant and held her back even when the other prisoners were being released under the Gandhi–Irwin Pact. Other women co-prisoners agitated over this decision and refused to leave unless she was released along with them.

In 1932, she was detained once again at the Tihar Jail. Even while in prison, she ensured that those around her did not face any form of indifferent treatment. She protested against the inhuman conditions of political prisoners, and her consistent efforts led to an improvement in the prison conditions in Tihar.

Part Of Revolutionary Movements

By the end of 1942, she was quite active in several revolutionary and underground movements. During the Quit India Movement, when all major leaders were arrested as a pre-emptive measure, she ensured that the movement did not get disrupted and flagged it off by hoisting the Indian Flag at the Gowalia Tank ground. This simple act of bravery in the face of danger earned her the titles of 'Heroine of 1942' and 'Grand Old Lady of the Independence movement', read an article by India Today.

After that day, the British issued a warrant against her, and she went into hiding. While staying underground, Aruna continued to rebel by issuing pamphlets and magazines such as 'Inquilab'. It was only by 1946, when the warrant was lifted, that she came out in public again.

Gandhian ideals greatly influenced her political ideologies, and she was often described as "Political children of Gandhi but recent students of Karl Marx."

Post-Independence: Once A Rebel, Always One

Post-independence, she served as the first elected Mayor of Delhi in 1958. In this position, she played a crucial role in the upliftment of women through education. She created awareness around the necessity of women to get educated through her weekly journals 'Weekly' and newspaper 'Patriot'.

In 1954, she helped in the genesis of the National Federation of Indian Women, the women's wing of CPI. Ten years after which, she was awarded the International Lenin Peace Prize. She was also a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan in 1992, the Jawaharlal Nehru Award for International Understanding in 1991, and the highest civilian recognition of Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1997.

Also Read: 'Har Ghar Tiranga': Here's Everything That You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Quit india movement 
Aruna Asaf 
Freedom Fighter 
Independence Day 
Tricolor 

Must Reads

Aruna Asaf Ali: Revisiting The Unsung Legacy Of 'Heroine Of 1942' In India's Independence Movement
'Har Har Shambhu' Song Fame Farmani Naaz Said She Will Convert To Hinduism? No, Viral Tweet Is Fake
This Video Doesn't Show Army Man Being Killed During Clash Between Kanwariyas
Chhattisgarh: Remote Bachawarpara Village To Get Its First School Under DM's Initiative
Similar Posts
Indian Women In History: Meet Kalpana Dutta, Revolutionary Freedom Fighter Who Fought Against Britishers In Guise Of Boy
History

Indian Women In History: Meet Kalpana Dutta, Revolutionary Freedom Fighter Who Fought Against...

The Logical Indian Crew
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Remembering Valiant Kargil War Heroes Whose Sacrifice India Will Never Forget
History

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Remembering Valiant Kargil War Heroes Whose Sacrifice India Will Never...

The Logical Indian Crew
Paika Rebellion Against Britishers! Odisha Govt Approves 9.685 Acres Of Land For Construction Of Paika Memorial
History

Paika Rebellion Against Britishers! Odisha Govt Approves 9.685 Acres Of Land For Construction Of...

The Logical Indian Crew
Swaraj Is My Birthright & I Shall Have It: Remembering Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Who Encouraged Swadeshi Movement Across India
History

'Swaraj Is My Birthright & I Shall Have It': Remembering Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Who Encouraged...

The Logical Indian Crew
Bid Adieu To Public Sector! These 14 Indian Commercial Banks Were Nationalised Today In 1969
History

Bid Adieu To Public Sector! These 14 Indian Commercial Banks Were Nationalised Today In 1969

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X