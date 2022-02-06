All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Why Abdul Gaffar Khan Was Known As Frontier Gandhi?

Image Credits: Wikimedia 

History

Why Abdul Gaffar Khan Was Known As 'Frontier Gandhi'?

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena  (Digital Journalist) 

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  6 Feb 2022 9:38 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Abdul Gaffar Khan was known for rallying the public in erstwhile North-West Frontier Province, now known as Afghanistan today. He shared his views with Mahatma Gandhi and struck a wonderful friendship with the 'Father of The Nation.'

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Independence movement's success is attributed to many factors, and one of the primary reasons was the mass mobilisation across the country. At the same time, we are familiar with a handful of freedom fighters, many others whose stories are relatively unknown.

An example of this is a man named Abdul Gaffar Khan. Also known as 'Badshah Khan', he is known for rallying the people in the erstwhile North-West Frontier Province of Afghanistan today.

'Khudai Khidmatgar'

Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan was born on February 6, 1890, in Utmanzai, located today in Pakistan. From a very young age, he eradicated poverty in his community. He was dubbed as 'King of all leaders' for uplifting the cause of the Pashtoon people, especially in the Independence movement.

In the 1920s, he formed 'Khudai Khidmatgar', where he persuaded scores of people to choose the path of non-violence to fight for the country's freedom. "I am going to give you such a weapon that the police and the army will not be able to stand against it. It is the weapon of the Prophet, but you are not aware of it. That weapon is patience and righteousness. No power on earth can stand against," Abdul Gaffar Khan said famously.

Frontier Gandhi And Mahatma Gandhi- Interesting Friendship

Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha idea inspired Abdul Gaffar Khan. He met him in 1928 and was actively involved in the independence movement. Soon, they struck an unusual yet exciting friendship as they shared the same ideologies and theories in the freedom struggle.

Their union represented the country's secular nature. The fight got people from every religious and economic background to fight the British rule. Like Mahatma Gandhi, he brought about similar changes in the province. He followed the ' Ahimsa ' path from opening schools to encouraging women to join the movement. For this reason, he was dubbed as 'Frontier Gandhi' by his colleague named Amir Chand Bombwal.

According to Frontier Gandhi, "Non-violence is love, and it stirs courage in people. No peace or tranquillity can descend upon the people of the world until non-violence is practised. However, his approach was not supported by many. Like Mahatma Gandhi, he stood vehemently against India's eventual partition.

Unfortunately, it was not meant to be as it was divided into India and Pakistan. Abdul Gaffar Khan moved to Pakistan after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination in 1948. On his 100th birthday, Frontier Gandhi addressed the Indian parliament in 1969. "I came to the land of Gandhi, and I wanted to see what has become of ideals of justice and socialism," quotes Deutsche Welle.

Abdul Gaffar Khan holds a special place in the subcontinent's history despite all the criticisms. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1987, becoming the first non-Indian to receive the country's highest civilian honour.

Also Read: Celebrating The Legacy Of CN Annadurai, Whose Wit Stumped The Americans At Yale

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Independence 
Indian Independence Movement 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X