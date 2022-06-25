All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
The Emergency! Reliving Indian Historys Darkest Hour 47 Years Later

Image Credits: The Indian Express, Facebook

History
The Logical Indian Crew

The Emergency! Reliving Indian History's Darkest Hour 47 Years Later

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  25 Jun 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Today marks the 47th anniversary of the Emergency, which is regarded as a dark phase in independent India's history as this period was marked by stifling of dissent, unbridled state incarceration, and government crackdown on civil liberties.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India handled the world's most dreadful COVID-19-like pandemic admirably in the 21st century. Forty-seven years ago, just like COVID, the country's democracy was under the world's most prolonged lockdown.

However, it was done for reasons unrelated to the general public or India's involvement in any war, rather than to save lives. Even the most basic rights were denied to ordinary people.

Today marks the 47th anniversary of the Emergency, a historically relevant phase in India's years. On this day in 1975, an Emergency was imposed in India by then-president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed on the recommendation of the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government.

The Emergency remained in force for 21 months, from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, and is one of the highly-debated chapters in academic and political circles of modern Indian history to date.

According to Hindustan Times, the Emergency is often regarded as a dark phase in independent India's history as this period was marked by stifling of dissent, unbridled state incarceration, and a government crackdown on civil liberties. There were reports of human rights violations and the press being censored to a repressive extent.

Article 352 of the Indian Constitution proclaims that the President can declare a National Emergency if the country's security is at stake and is threatened by either war, external aggression, or internal disturbance/armed rebellion.

How Was The Emergency Declared?

On the night of June 25, within hours of dialogue between Indira Gandhi and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, a National Emergency was declared. Multiple opposition leaders were arrested, News18 reported.

Reportedly, the government allegedly cut the power supply of newspapers and media houses in Delhi so that no word gets out, and the next morning, Indira Gandhi, announced the Emergency on All India Radio.

Jayaprakash Narayan was a leader and activist in Bihar who led massive protests against the Indira Gandhi-led government before 1975. He had called for a total revolution to reform the system and fight against corruption and inflation. He held PM Gandhi responsible for all the problems the country faced.

On June 12, 1975, Allahabad High Court held Indira Gandhi guilty of electoral malpractices and banned her from holding any public office for six years. Her election from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency was annulled in the 1971 Lok Sabha elections. After this, Indira Gandhi appealed to the Supreme Court and continued as Prime Minister.

However, Jayaprakash Narayan intensified the protests for her ouster from office and declared to hold a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on June 25.

Over 1 Lakh People Were Arrested

The Emergency period in India witnessed the arrest of over one lakh people who were protesting or raising their voices against the Central government. Many opposition leaders and activists went underground, and state elections got delayed.

After the Emergency was lifted, Lok Sabha elections were held again. Opposition leaders united to establish the Janata Party, which formed the first non-Congress government in independent India. Even Indira Gandhi faced a crushing defeat in the mid-term polls held in March 1977.

Also Read: Shocking! 7 Foetuses Stuffed In Bottle, 2 Uteri Found Floating In Karnataka's Belagavi, Probe Underway

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
The Emergency 
Indira Gandhi 
National Emergency 
Independent India 

Must Reads

The Emergency! Reliving Indian History's Darkest Hour 47 Years Later
My Story: 'Once Vitiligo Was A Nightmare For Me, Now It's My Face Of Confidence'
NASSCOM Claims AI Adoption Could Add $500 Billion To India's GDP By 2025
Shocking! 7 Foetuses Stuffed In Bottle, 2 Uteri Found Floating In Karnataka's Belagavi, Probe Underway
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X