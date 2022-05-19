All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
6-Yr-Old Roli Prajapati Becomes Youngest Organ Donor At Delhis AIIMS, Gives New Lease Of Life To Five

Image Credit- Pixabay (Representational), ANI

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

6-Yr-Old Roli Prajapati Becomes Youngest Organ Donor At Delhi's AIIMS, Gives New Lease Of Life To Five

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  19 May 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The little girl was shot in her head by unidentified assailants, following which she was rushed to the hospital. She went into a coma due to the severity of the injury and was referred to the AIIMS, Delhi.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Six-year-old child Roli Prajapati has become the youngest organ donor in the history of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi. Parents of the child who was shot dead in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, donated their daughter's organs which gave a new lease of life to as many as five people.

Roli was shot in her head by unidentified assailants, following which she was rushed to the hospital. She went into a coma due to the severity of the injury and was referred to the AIIMS, Delhi. The doctors declared her brain dead after desperate failed attempts to save the little girl went in vain.

Dr Deepak Gupta, a Senior AIIMS neurosurgeon, said, "Roli, a six and a half-year-old girl, arrived at the hospital on April 27. She had a gunshot wound, and a bullet was lodged in her brain. The brain was totally damaged. She arrived at the hospital in almost a brain dead condition. So, we talked to the family members," reported ANI.

Counselling Parents For Organ Donation

The neurosurgeon said that they diagnosed her to be brain dead. Subsequently, their team of doctors sat with Roli's parents and talked to them about organ donation. The team counselled the parents and sought their consent if they would be willing to donate to save the lives of other children.

The AIIMS doctors lauded the courage and strength of the parents of the little girl for donating her organs and saving five lives. Roli's parents agreed to donate her liver, kidneys, corneas, and heart valves.

Roli Prajapati has become the youngest donor in AIIMS Delhi history with this organ donation.

Talking about donating his daughter's organs, Harnarayan Pratjapati, Roli's father, said, "Dr Gupta and his team counselled us for organ donation that our child could save other lives. We thought about it and decided that she would be alive in other people's lives and give others reason to smile," quoted the agency.

Poonam Devi, Roli's mother, emotionally noted that although her daughter had left them but managed to save the lives of other people.

Became The Youngest Organ Donor

Dr Gupta said that he and other doctors were very grateful to the parents for taking this step despite not being much aware of organ donation and understanding the importance of saving lives.

The neurosurgeon who is also looking after the organ donation activities at AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center revealed, "We started open donation facility here way back in 1994. In fact, to the best of my knowledge, in the whole of Delhi and NCR, we haven't had such a young donor," quoted the news agency.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Rats Attack 30-Yr-Old Paralysed Woman's Eyelids At Kota Hospital, Probe Underway

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Youngest Organ Donor 
AIIMS Delhi 
Roli Prajapati 

Must Reads

Sri Lanka Crisis Turns Bad To Worse As PM Wickremesinghe Informs Country Is Down To Last Day Of Petrol
Sporting Stars: Nikhat Zareen To Punch For Gold As Manisha, Parveen Bring Home Bronze
6-Yr-Old Roli Prajapati Becomes Youngest Organ Donor At Delhi's AIIMS, Gives New Lease Of Life To Five
India Set To Build New Foreign IIT In Jamaica To Expand Exposure Of Students
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X