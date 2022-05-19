6-Yr-Old Roli Prajapati Becomes Youngest Organ Donor At Delhi's AIIMS, Gives New Lease Of Life To Five

Six-year-old child Roli Prajapati has become the youngest organ donor in the history of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi. Parents of the child who was shot dead in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, donated their daughter's organs which gave a new lease of life to as many as five people.

Roli was shot in her head by unidentified assailants, following which she was rushed to the hospital. She went into a coma due to the severity of the injury and was referred to the AIIMS, Delhi. The doctors declared her brain dead after desperate failed attempts to save the little girl went in vain.

Dr Deepak Gupta, a Senior AIIMS neurosurgeon, said, "Roli, a six and a half-year-old girl, arrived at the hospital on April 27. She had a gunshot wound, and a bullet was lodged in her brain. The brain was totally damaged. She arrived at the hospital in almost a brain dead condition. So, we talked to the family members," reported ANI.

Counselling Parents For Organ Donation

The neurosurgeon said that they diagnosed her to be brain dead. Subsequently, their team of doctors sat with Roli's parents and talked to them about organ donation. The team counselled the parents and sought their consent if they would be willing to donate to save the lives of other children.

The AIIMS doctors lauded the courage and strength of the parents of the little girl for donating her organs and saving five lives. Roli's parents agreed to donate her liver, kidneys, corneas, and heart valves.

Roli Prajapati has become the youngest donor in AIIMS Delhi history with this organ donation.

Talking about donating his daughter's organs, Harnarayan Pratjapati, Roli's father, said, "Dr Gupta and his team counselled us for organ donation that our child could save other lives. We thought about it and decided that she would be alive in other people's lives and give others reason to smile," quoted the agency.

Poonam Devi, Roli's mother, emotionally noted that although her daughter had left them but managed to save the lives of other people.

Became The Youngest Organ Donor

Dr Gupta said that he and other doctors were very grateful to the parents for taking this step despite not being much aware of organ donation and understanding the importance of saving lives.

The neurosurgeon who is also looking after the organ donation activities at AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center revealed, "We started open donation facility here way back in 1994. In fact, to the best of my knowledge, in the whole of Delhi and NCR, we haven't had such a young donor," quoted the news agency.

