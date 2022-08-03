Andhra Pradesh: Around 100 Women Workers Fall Sick After Suspected Gas Leak In Achutapuram

In a recent blow to the health of women workers, as many as 100 such workers have been reported to fall sick after a suspected gas leak in the Achutapuram Mandal of Anakapalle district in Andhra Pradesh. The employees were of Apparel Company, where more than 1,000 such people were on their job when the incident occurred on Tuesday (August 2).

After inhaling the poisonous gas on Tuesday, those affected complained of headache, nausea, cough, suffocation and uneasiness in breathing. After the incident, many videos surfaced that showed people collapsing, lying on the floor, and suffering from headaches. Many were rushed to the hospital, and the entire premises were sealed, reported the Times of India.

Over 50 workers, mostly women, of Brandix India Apparel City, an SEZ in Anakapalli of Andhra Pradesh, are hospitalised owing to suspected poisonous gas leak. More number of workers could get hospitalised as several are experiencing nausea and breathlessness. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/ndbFzhLF4B — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) August 2, 2022

No Casualties Reported

So far, no causalities have been reported, and the patients are recovering from the side effects, claimed the company.



The inspector of police of Anakapalle district said, "The incident occurred between 6:15 pm to 7 pm. There were around 1000 employees in the second shift, which was between 2 pm to 10 pm. Fifty women complaining of vomiting and nausea were shifted to Anakapalle Hospital," quoted India Today.

The police official added, "All others have been evacuated. The situation is under control. The employees fell sick with mild symptoms and are undergoing treatment. The reason for the incident is yet to be known. No fatalities have been reported."

Repetitive Incidents

The source and the cause of poisonous gas leakage remain blurred for now. In less than two months, this is the second such incident which blown away the women workers of Brandix India Apparel Company, as more than 300 women workers went unwell last time. The incident occurred on June 3, and a probe was ordered, but no report has yet been filed on how the incident occurred.



The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has ordered a probe into the matter and instructed the administration to conduct a strict examination to identify the source and cause of leakage.

