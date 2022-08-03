All section
Andhra Pradesh: Around 100 Women Workers Fall Sick After Suspected Gas Leak In Achutapuram

Image Credit: Twitter/ YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pixabay

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Andhra Pradesh: Around 100 Women Workers Fall Sick After Suspected Gas Leak In Achutapuram

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Andhra Pradesh,  3 Aug 2022 6:40 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

As many as 100 women workers have been affected due to a suspected gas leak at a company in the Achutapuram area of AP. Over 50 were rushed to nearby hospitals due to complaints of uneasiness in breathing.

In a recent blow to the health of women workers, as many as 100 such workers have been reported to fall sick after a suspected gas leak in the Achutapuram Mandal of Anakapalle district in Andhra Pradesh. The employees were of Apparel Company, where more than 1,000 such people were on their job when the incident occurred on Tuesday (August 2).

After inhaling the poisonous gas on Tuesday, those affected complained of headache, nausea, cough, suffocation and uneasiness in breathing. After the incident, many videos surfaced that showed people collapsing, lying on the floor, and suffering from headaches. Many were rushed to the hospital, and the entire premises were sealed, reported the Times of India.

No Casualties Reported

So far, no causalities have been reported, and the patients are recovering from the side effects, claimed the company.

The inspector of police of Anakapalle district said, "The incident occurred between 6:15 pm to 7 pm. There were around 1000 employees in the second shift, which was between 2 pm to 10 pm. Fifty women complaining of vomiting and nausea were shifted to Anakapalle Hospital," quoted India Today.

The police official added, "All others have been evacuated. The situation is under control. The employees fell sick with mild symptoms and are undergoing treatment. The reason for the incident is yet to be known. No fatalities have been reported."

Repetitive Incidents

The source and the cause of poisonous gas leakage remain blurred for now. In less than two months, this is the second such incident which blown away the women workers of Brandix India Apparel Company, as more than 300 women workers went unwell last time. The incident occurred on June 3, and a probe was ordered, but no report has yet been filed on how the incident occurred.

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has ordered a probe into the matter and instructed the administration to conduct a strict examination to identify the source and cause of leakage.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Andhra Gas Leak 
Brandix India Apparel Company 
Gas Leak 
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 

