Women In Nuclear Families More Prone To Diabetes Than Men, Reveals Study

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representative)

Health
Gujarat,  17 May 2023 10:36 AM GMT  | Updated 17 May 2023 10:38 AM GMTcheck update history

The analysis revealed that 27% of women prone to diabetes were homemakers. It also found that diabetes strikes at an early age among women compared to men.

Housewives, especially those in nuclear families in Gujarat, are more prone to diabetes than men, at a ‘severe risk' as per the study conducted by researchers from M S University to understand the association of diabetes with gender and family types.

The study used the clinical and medical history of 382 patients of the state-run SSG Hospital, the biggest facility in central Gujarat. A detailed analysis was carried out on 26 parameters, including gender, family type and history, food habits, etc., to calculate the risk element.

Professor Muralidharan, who led the study, said the sample of 382 was substantial enough to give a broader perspective and understand the association of diabetes with various parameters, as per a report in The Times Of India.

Of the 382 individuals, 57% were diabetic. Of these, 66% had type-2 diabetes, triggered mainly by poor food habits, lifestyle, stress, and lack of physical exercise.

Diabetes Strikes Women Early

While comparing the gender and family type, the study discovered that most women (46%) from nuclear families tend to have a higher risk of diabetes than males (22%). Interestingly, the study stated that the risk of diabetes is vice versa in joint families, with 86% of men in joint families being at risk of diabetes compared to women (65%).

The analysis revealed that 27% of women prone to diabetes were homemakers. It also found that diabetes strikes at an early age among women compared to men.

Dr. Niraj Chawda, a city-based physician, said a sedentary lifestyle could be the determining factor. According to his statement, a lethargic lifestyle could be one of the reasons. The study found that patients having diabetes were vegetarians.

Also Read: Old Video From West Bengal Municipal Elections Passed As EVM Rigging In Recent Karnataka Elections

Diabetes 
Gujrat 
nuclear family 
Joint Family 

