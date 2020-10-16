10,000 Children May Die Per Month From Malnutrition Caused Due To COVID-19: WHO Head

The Head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said that an additional number of around 10,000 children might lose their lives per month, this year from malnutrition caused due to the COVID-19 induced crisis.



The World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO anticipated 14% rise in cases of severe child malnutrition this year - or 6.7 million more people - mostly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, reported Reuters.

"We cannot accept a world where the rich have access to healthy diets while the poor are left behind… the rich can afford to stay home, the poor must go out to work," he said while speaking at U.N Food and Agriculture (FAO) conference