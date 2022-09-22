Embracing Technology In Healthcare! What Are Health ATMs Launched By UP Government? All You Need To Know

The government of Uttar Pradesh is all set to rejuvenate health infrastructure across the state by introducing Health ATMs. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on September 14, inaugurated the first health ATM in Gorakhpur, and 75 such machines are expected to be installed in Lucknow on October 2.

The dynamics of the healthcare sector are changing with the advent of technology. As more people want a convenient service, mostly at their doorsteps, the health ATMs would satisfy their needs to a larger extent. People would now be able to undergo several tests for diseases like Typhoid, Dengue, Malaria, and HIV at a minimal cost.

According to officials, health ATMs are being introduced to provide people with better diagnostic and medical facilities. The government has already prepared a plan to install health ATMs in 23 government hospitals in Gorakhpur, including women's hospitals, district hospitals, and 21 CHC-PHC. As many as 60 tests of a patient can be conducted from a single sample through this technology.

What Are Health ATMs?

The health Automated Teller Machine (ATM) can carry out several pathological tests on a person, dispense medicines, and help patients interact with doctors virtually. The machine can also check patients' condition, including their height, weight, body temperature, blood glucose, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation levels, reported Hindustan Times.

It's a medical kiosk where people can walk in and avail of diagnosis and medical facilities. The machines are integrated with medical devices to conduct neurology, pulmonary, gynaecology, and cardiology tests, and it will make healthcare services convenient and pocket-friendly.

The plan to roll out health ATMs has been chalked out for more than a year. The government has kept a team of doctors ready to assist patients through telemedicine. The patients can talk to doctors through the machine from 8 am to 3 pm every day.

According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh government will install as many as 4,600 health ATMs in all primary and community centres within the next three months. It's set to revolutionise the healthcare sector as technologically advanced machines will now take over.

