Alarming! West Bengal Registers Over 1,700 Dengue Cases, Highest In 4 Years

Picture Credit: Pixabay, Pixabay (Representational)

Health
Alarming! West Bengal Registers Over 1,700 Dengue Cases, Highest In 4 Years

West Bengal,  14 July 2022 9:05 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-07-14T16:20:05+05:30check update history

After a threat from the pandemic, West Bengal is on edge to face a new threat in the form of mosquito-borne disease, Dengue. The state has registered over 1,750 Dengue cases in the first 26 weeks of 2022, the highest in four years.

After facing the challenges thrown over by the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal is now facing a new challenge: mosquito-borne disease, Dengue. The state has registered the highest number of Dengue cases in the first 26 weeks of 2022 compared to the last four years. The rising concern has also forced the state administration to act immediately without any second thought.

In 2019, the state registered 1,037 Dengue cases in the first 26 weeks. Following in 2020 and 2021, the state reported around 619 and 273 cases, respectively. However, in the first 26 weeks of 2022, the number of Dengue cases in the state has surged to 1,751, with almost half of the year left. Noting down the figures, the state government has also called a high-level meeting to discuss the rising cases across the state.

The state health secretary, NS Nigam, said, "We have a higher number of cases this year. But the testing has also gone up. The chief secretary has held a meeting with some departments, including urban development, health and panchayat, and rural development. Corrective actions have also been initiated," reported Hindustan Times.

Rural Areas Reporting Maximum Cases

According to an official from the state health department, around 70 per cent of the total Dengue cases have been reported from rural areas, and the rest are from urban areas. State districts like Malda, Murshidabad, and North 24 Parganas have recorded the highest cases.

A public health expert said, "Earlier, mosquito-borne diseases were mostly reported from cities and towns. But now, with rampant urbanisation, water-logging coupled with the effects of global warming and climate change, which include erratic rainfall and rising temperature, are providing safe breeding grounds for mosquitoes in rural areas." The rural development department has opened a cell with two doctors in the control room, and this would contribute to stop the rising figures of Dengue cases.

Dengue 
West Bengal 
WB Dengue Cases 

