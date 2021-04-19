39 People In Ramdev's Institution And 11 Seers From 2 Akhadas In Kumbh Area Tested Positive For Covid-19

39 people, including staffers and students of Patanjali's Acharyakulam, Yogpeeth, and Yog Gram regulated by yoga guru Ramdev have been tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. In RT-PCR tests conducted by the Haridwar health department, nine seers from Juna akhada and two from Niranjani akhada also tested positive.

Chief medical officer (CMO) of Haridwar, Dr SK Jha informed that 2034 rapid antigen tests were performed on Sunday, resulting in 23 positive cases. Meanwhile, 852 RT-PCR samples were collated from several places in the district during the day and they are expecting results within 24 to 48 hours, reported by The Times of India.

According to the CMO, since the beginning of the Kumbh Mela on April 1, over 150 seers have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Haridwar.

"IIT Roorkee has also reported 296 cases since the beginning of this month, including 71 cases reported on Sunday," said Dr Jha.

The health bulletin proceeded by the Mela authorities said that 188 people have tested positive out of 700 RT tests done in Dehradun only. In its entirety, 9462 tests were done in Uttarakhand on Saturday in which 327 people were tested positive, incorporating 50 in Tehri and 38 in the Pauri district.

The Kumbh Mela has seen closure, but its after-effects will reverberate across the country and majorly the Devbhoomi state, Uttarkhand, with increased cases.

