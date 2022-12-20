Uttar Pradesh Government To Install 4,600 Health ATMs With Capacity To Rapidly Test For 30 Diseases

The Uttar Pradesh government has mandated installing health ATMs at all 4,600 wellness centres in the state. Medical professionals are already stationed in the 200 health ATMs set up to enhance healthcare services. This development comes months after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the first public health ATM in September.

At least 200 healthcare workers from around the state have received training at the National Health Mission headquarters to learn how to operate the health ATMs installed in primary and community health centres and district hospitals, according to Hindustan Times.

A Beneficial Step For Patients

Health ATMs will make greater use of technology possible, according to Parthasarathy Sen Sharma, principal secretary for medical, health, and family welfare, who was confident that training health workers would make them skilled and, thus, beneficial to patients.

He said the newly trained medical professionals would quickly make reports from 30 different test kinds available to patients via printouts, WhatsApp, email, and SMS. The doctors will simultaneously share the test findings on the telemedicine hub, saving the patient time and energy. Additionally, the convenience of getting checked out and receiving treatment all under one roof will reduce the hassle.

According to Dr Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General of the Organisation of International Doctors, health ATMs are crucial in reducing the time required for routine medical procedures like monitoring blood pressure, which can take time if a person has to go to a hospital. He appreciated how the public could easily access health ATMs in the state owing to its strategic positioning.

Telemedicine Consultations In Doctor's Absence

Health ATMs can also offer telemedicine consultations in the absence of a doctor. Officials claim that in 200 locations where the health ATMs have been installed, the provision of video consultation has already begun following the completion of the mandatory tests. Patients are now able to access their doctor's prescriptions through their phones.

The health ATM's overall management would fall under the purview of the medical officer in charge. Further, the provision of teleconsultation services via the doctors and health ATMs accessible through e-Sanjeevani is also in the works, according to the press release.

