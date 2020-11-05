US Sets New Record For Increase In COVID-19 Cases Soon After Election

The United States has seen a surge in the number of COVID cases creating a new record for average daily- confirmed cases on Wednesday.

As many as 1,02,591 new infections have been noted with rising conditions, and hospitalisations as the country await the results of the Presidential election, reported The Indian Express.

Over nine states, including Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin, have reported the one-day increase in cases on Wednesday.

Besides, the number of hospitalisations topped 50,000 for the first time in three months. North Dacota reported only six free intensive care unit beds in the whole state on Wednesday when it was one of the 14 states that reported highest levels of hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

While the proportion of tests coming back positive is greater than 50 per cent in South Dakota and over 40 per cent in Iowa and Wyoming, Coronavirus deaths are trending higher but not at the same rate as cases.

The US is averaging 850 deaths a day, up from 700 a month ago. The outbreak has hit the Midwest the hardest, based on new cases per capita in recent weeks. The pandemic has affected American life including a number of voters mailing in their ballots on Tuesday's presidential election.

More than 232,000 people have died from COVID in the US, and total confirmed cases have surpassed 9 million so far. Those are the highest totals in the world, and new infections are increasing in nearly every state, reports The Guardian.