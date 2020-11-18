US Approves First Self-Testing Kit For Detecting COVID-19

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the first coronavirus self-testing kit that provides results within 30 minutes. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to Lucira Health Inc.'s rapid-result All-In-One Test Kit.

According to an India Today report, the single-use test could be used at home with self-collected nasal swab samples in individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 by their health care provider.

At present, the Lucira test is authorized for prescription use only. The FDA also informed that all health-care providers are required to report results to the government. Apart from using it at home, the product is also authorized for use in doctor's offices, hospitals and emergency rooms.

FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn said that this new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic. It will also allow reducing the public burden of disease transmission.

This is the first time that the test for Covid-19 can be fully self-administered and will provide results under 30 minutes. At a time when the entire country is struggling to keep daily Covid-19 cases under control, it will possibly reduce the strain which the health authorities are facing. Although the chances of errors and false results might be another problem related to self-testing.

