Ticking Body Clocks! Unusual Work Hours & Night Shifts Found To Increase Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

Erratic work schedules have become a norm in many workplaces. While moving around the hustle culture, many people's health takes a backseat, and they get placed on the line of risk. During the pandemic, several doctors and experts pointed out the risks of working round the clock without moving around much. Studies recommended the 20-20-20 rule for those gazing at their screens all day long, and 5-minute walks every half an hour of sitting and working. However, with solutions coming along also came the challenges of working prolonged hours and rotational shifts.

Turning The Body Clock Upside Down

The unusual working hours and shift culture have been found to put employees at an increased risk of developing several lifestyle diseases. Among the diseases that were commonly seen to impact people was type 2 diabetes. Globally, doctors are now of the opinion that an erratic shift culture, such as rotational shifts or prolonged night shifts, could put employees at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those having a regular daytime schedule.

Dr Rakesh Sahay, an endocrinologist and member of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), stated that the shift culture had been a contributory factor to risks of diabetes through poor diet and lack of physical activity. Individuals who work during odd hours are less likely to prepare proper meals and often turn towards easily available fast food or convenience foods that tend to be high in calories, sugar, and saturated fats. Additionally, night-shift workers are exposed to light at night, which disrupts their circadian rhythm (the body's internal clock), leading to a high risk of diabetes.

Such chronobiological disturbances have also been found to lead to changes in appetite and energy metabolism, which then contribute to the development of obesity or other metabolic disorders. Multiple studies have looked into this pattern and drawn parallels between rotational shift workers and an increased risk of obesity and metabolism syndrome.

Diabetes An Occupational Hazard?

Other related symptoms that have been observed to pave the way to diabetes include stress and lack of sleep. Stress elevates the cortisol hormone levels, which can cause insulin resistance and glucose intolerance. Similarly, sleep deprivation causes decreased insulin sensitivity and increases the glucose levels in the blood. According to a report by The Hindu, these correlations have often been pointed out by multiple studies, but much in vain.

A study published in the journal of occupational and environmental medicine found that long night shift work was associated with a 29 per cent increased risk of type 2 diabetes among women. In a run for wealth, the generation has forgotten to prioritise the biggest wealth of all - their health. Once lost, no form of wealth could compensate for good health, and keeping that in mind, people are advised to place their health once again in the front seat.

