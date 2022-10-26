All section
Tresemme, Dove Users Beware! Unilever Recalls Popular Dry Shampoo Brands Over Cancer Risk

Image Credits: Unilever, Pixabay (Representational)

Health
Others/World,  26 Oct 2022 7:48 AM GMT

According to a notice posted on the website of the Food and Drug Administration, Unilever Plc has recalled popular brands of aerosol dry shampoo including Dove and Tresemme, after identifying they were contaminated with a chemical called benzene that can cause cancer.

The British multinational consumer goods company headquartered in London, England, Unilever Plc, has recalled popular international brands of aerosol dry shampoo after identifying they were contaminated with Benzene, which can cause cancer. The recall cover brands like Dove, Tresemme, Tigi, Suave and Nexxus, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos.

The name of the brands has been mentioned in a notice released on the website of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday (October 21). The recall pertains to dry shampoo products made before October 2021. The observation by Unilever Plc has now brought the safety of personal care products under the spotlight.

A similar observation was made by an analytical lab called Valisure, New Heaven in May 2021, which found Benzene in sunscreens. Following this, numerous products from popular brands were pulled from shelves- Johnson & Johnson's Neutrogena, Beiersdorf AG's Coppertone, and Edgewell Personal Care Co.'s Banana Boat, reported Livemint.

Is Exposure To Benzene A Health Hazard?

Being classified as a human carcinogen, exposure of humans to Benzene can take place orally, through inhalation, and by the skin. It poses a high risk of cancers- blood cancer of the bone marrow and leukaemia. Several reports claim that humans worldwide have daily exposure to Benzene from multiple sources.

Unilever Plc didn't mention the amount of benzene present in the products, though it said it recalled the dry shampoo brands out of caution. According to the officials, the recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States, and the retailers have now been informed to pull them from shelves.

Notably, the FDA hasn't set any bars for Benzene in personal care products like shampoo, but it says that the brands should refrain from using deleterious or poisonous substances in their products. Health experts suggest that consumer awareness should play a crucial role in such a situation. Based on Unilever Plc and other reports, consumers should do their research to reach a conclusion about a product.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Cop Help 29-Yr-Old Pregnant Woman Deliver Baby At Arakkonam Railway Station

Unilever 
Cancer 
Personal Care Products 
Cancer By Shampoo 

