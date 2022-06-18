All section
From Spiritual To Healthcare Hub! Tirupati Set To Get Biggest Cancer Hospital In India

18 Jun 2022

Under this project, officials revealed that the Andhra Pradesh government might also look into avenues of external funding through international agencies.

In a bid to enhance the healthcare scene in India, the Andhra Pradesh Comprehensive Cancer Care (APCCC) project has proposed the idea of setting up the country's biggest cancer hospice centre with 100 beds in Tirupati.

This entire initiative will be apart from the centre of excellence proposed at SVIMS, in the name of 'Balaji Institute of Oncology', set to specialise in bone marrow transplantations, cancer genome research and paediatric cancer care.

Turning Tirupati Into A Medical Hub

The Balaji Institute would also act as an international cancer care centre, and overall, this project aims to turn Tirupati into a medical tourism hub in the country. Furthermore, a centre of excellence in nuclear medicine would also be built in Visakhapatnam, reported The Times Of India.

The APCCC has also suggested creating a directorate for comprehensive cancer care to bring in senior officials to head treatment and prevention initiatives. The directorate might also initiate public-private partnership projects at numerous different levels to ensure the proper development of mammogram buses, physical infrastructure, and academic training and research.

A Massive Step Towards Healthcare

Under this project mentioned above, officials revealed that the Andhra Pradesh government might also look into avenues of external funding through international agencies.

Special secretary, health and medical department, Naveen Kumar, said the AP Comprehensive Cancer care follows a three-pronged approach, including prevention, treatment, and pain and palliative care.

The special secretary added the APCCC is aimed at creating awareness and acceptance. "It will enable availability, accessibility and affordability of cancer care at all levels for all public," said Kumar.

