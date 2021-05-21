Delhi Govt To Set Up Three Dedicated Centres For Treatment Of Black Fungus

As the cases of mucormycosis or black fungus are rising across the capital, the Delhi government has decided to set up three dedicated centres for its treatment.

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that there are close to 200 mucormycosis cases in the city at present out of 7,251 cases reported in the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting to decide on the further plan for the treatment of the deadly infection.

He informed about the meeting through a social media post. He added further that centres for the treatment of black fungus will be set up at LNJP( Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital), GTB (Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital) and Rajiv Gandhi Hospitals.

CM Kejriwal also mentioned that the national capital will attempt to have adequate management of medicines used for its treatment and spreading awareness among people about measures for its prevention.



The dedicated centres will have teams of specialised doctors constituted at each centre for efficient functioning, reported The Indian Express.



As of Wednesday evening, there were 50 patients of black fungus admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 55 in AIIMS Delhi and Jhajjar, 25 in Max Hospitals and 10 in Indraprastha Apollo in the national capital.

According to doctors in Delhi, mucormycosis cases are being observed in some Covid-19 patients who were administered steroids to treat symptoms, particularly among those suffering from diabetes and cancer.

The Rajasthan government declared Mucromycosis (black fungus) as an epidemic on May 19. Followed by this, on May 20, the Telangana state also declared black fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987. All and private health facilities have to report all suspected and confirmed cases of black fungus to the health department.

