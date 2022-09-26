Healthcare At Rs 1: Here's How This Healthcare Facility In Telangana Made Right To Health A Reality For Many

Despite the advancements in science and technology, healthcare continues to be an expensive affair for over lakhs of Indian families. Particularly in the private hospitals, which offer treatment for rare diseases that cannot be treated at government hospitals.

The fee for consulting a doctor on a standard basis would start from ₹300-₹500. Additional expenses of injections, wards, medicines, scans, and so on follow up soon enough and add to the burden of healthcare costs.

In such a scenario, a doctor from Hyderabad started offering consultations for a minimal amount of one rupee. Within months of establishing the charitable hospital, patients from across the city flocked over to the hospital to get treated at a nominal cost.

One Rupee For Healthcare Needs

Located in the capital city of the Telangana state, the GG charitable Hospital offers medical treatment to many at a nominal rate of one rupee. Commonly now known as the "One Rupee Hospital", the service motto behind the hospital is to ensure healthcare is made accessible to all.

To help out the less privileged communities who may not be able to afford healthcare expenses, they set up the system of one rupee consultation. As seasonal diseases, such as dengue and malaria, strike people every now and then, the hospital made a provision through which their healthcare needs can be met regularly without making it feel like a burden.

According to a report by the ETV Bharat, patients who have undergone treatment at the hospital were relieved over being able to receive treatment at such a nominal fee. Despite the low cost, their treatments are not limited and are spread across orthopaedic departments, gynaecology, pediatric, general physician, general surgeon and dermatology. They also have provisions for advanced ultrasound, x-ray, and other tests. They charge half the fee for all these diagnostic tests and offer a 40 per cent discount on medicines.

Despite all of this, they have not changed for a profitable service and stuck to the idea of making the Right to Health a reality. Even the money that continues to go into the development of the hospital is taken from the amount that is donated by charitable people.

Also Read: Govt Places A Draft Recognizing 17 Rights Of A Patient; Know About Them