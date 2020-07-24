Kerala: Tata Group's 540-Bed COVID-19 Hospital In Kasargod Likely To Become Functional By August

Tata group's 540-bed COVID-19 hospital in Kerala's Kasaragod is near completion to boost healthcare infrastructure in the district.

The state government has already started recruiting doctors and medical staff for the hospital. It is likely to become functional by the next month.

Earlier in April, Tata group had offered to build a hospital at Thekkil village in Chemnad panchayat of Kasaragod, as the region witnessed an alarming surge in the COVID-19 positive patients, and lacked healthcare infrastructure.

The region had been depending on Karnataka's Mangaluru for medical treatment for a long time. The situation was grim after the state borders were closed given the nationwide lockdown, and Karnataka had denied entry to Kasaragod people seeking medical aid in Mangalore.

The Indian multinational conglomerate has initiated to fund the construction of the hospital and provide all the essential medical facilities concerning COVID-19. The hospital will have 540 isolation beds and other facilities besides a quarantine facility for 450 patients.

The hospital is being built with the Corporate Social Responsibility fund of the Tata Group.

The construction at the government land began at the end of April. As many as 128 fibres reinforced polymer units have been installed, with three zones, two catering to quarantine facilities and one for treating COVID-19 patients, reported Deccan Herald.