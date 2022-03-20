IIT Madras Inaugurates Brain Centre To Focus On High-Resolution Brain Imaging

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched a state-of-the-art brain centre that will map the human brain at the cellular and connectivity levels, focusing on high-resolution brain imaging. The centre aims to become a world-renowned research centre, developing unparalleled human brain data, scientific output and technology tools.

Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre, named after the wife of Infosys co-founder and IIT-M alumnus Kris Gopalakrishnan was inaugurated on Saturday, March 19. The inaugural event took place in the presence of Prof K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, other dignitaries.

According to the release, the institute plans to train hundreds of undergraduate and postgraduate students in neuroscience and computing, machine learning techniques on cutting-edge brain data.

'Brain Centre Will Benefit The World'

During the event, Prof K VijayRaghavan said IIT-M has expertise in science and data analysis and asserted that the combination of IITM and medicine would be revolutionary. He said, "Going forward, we have an extraordinary problem in Neuroscience, i.e. on the functioning of the human brain. We are at an earlier stage in our understanding of the human brain functioning. The IIT Madras brain centre will help in solving complex issues that will benefit the world," quoted NDTV.

Referring to the IIT Madras Research Park, Prof said that the dynamic leadership of IIT-M has shown the ability to herd different complex talents together. Today every institution wants to copy the model of the Research Park, he added.

Centre's First Project

The first ongoing project of the brain centre titled 'Computational and Experimental Platform for High-Resolution Terapixel Imaging of ex-vivo Human Brains' for high-throughput light microscopic imaging of whole human brains is supported by the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

Under this project, the centre has developed a high-throughput histology pipeline that processes entire brains into high-resolution digital images. Through this technology, the centre is imaging post-mortem human brains of different types and ages.

Role Played In Nation's Growth

The newly launched brain centre is supported by Infosys co-founder and IIT-M alumnus Kris Gopalakrishnan and his wife, Sudha Gopalakrishnan. At the event, the Infosys co-founder emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship and development in science and technology are for the nation's growth. He said that scientists and engineers play a crucial role in feeding the country's knowledge economy.

He added, "While there have been great strides in supporting entrepreneurship, there is a need for more support to foster world-class research in India. The country has the right talent, resource and opportunity in leading some areas globally."

The clinical partners for the project include the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Christian Medical College Vellore, and Saveetha Medical College and Hospital.

