Why Buy A Separate Health Insurance Policy For Parents?

Health Insurance is a need for everyone, regardless of age. As we are evolving with the advancement of technology in the world, the rise in lifestyle diseases and other associated illnesses is overlooked. And until we become aware of reality, we hardly notice their influence on medical inflation.



We are all likely to have a lot of questions in our minds while we research various Health Insurance plans. One such question is, “Is it better to add my parents to my Family Health Insurance policy or to purchase a separate policy for them?” Here are a few tips that emphasize why you should consider buying a separate Health Insurance policy for your parents. Impact on Premium Premium defines the amount paid to avail the Health Insurance coverage. The premium of the Family Floater Health Insurance plan is calculated based on the age of the eldest member of the family. Therefore, adding family members to your existing policy will cost you a high premium. The age of the insured is one of the keystones in calculating the premium. The older you are, the higher your premium will be, as elderly people can be more vulnerable to health risks when compared to younger ones. Sharing the Sum Insured The Sum Insured of a Family Floater Health Insurance policy is shared among the family members. If you add your parents, then the overall Sum Insured will be shared by your parents too. Because of age-specific diseases and illnesses, elderly people have a high possibility of making multiple claims. The coverage of opted Sum Insured might be inadequate if more than one family member gets hospitalized at the same time. Opting for a higher Sum Insured might seem like a solution, but you might end up paying a high premium. Pre-Existing Diseases If the insured is subjected to any disease or illness before opting for a policy, then such conditions fall under the category of pre-existing diseases. For example, diabetes, high blood pressure, etc., could be considered as PEDs. Comparatively, the premium for people with pre-existing diseases will be high. Because people with PED conditions are more likely to file frequent claims. If you opt for adding your parents and if they have pre-existing diseases, then your Health Insurance policy premium will be high. Therefore, purchasing a separate Health Insurance policy for your parents is advisable.





No-claim Bonus

