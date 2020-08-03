Health

Serum Institute Of India Gets DCGI Nod For Phase 2, 3 Trials Of Oxford Vaccine

The DCGI approval comes after thorough evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   3 Aug 2020 11:29 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Serum Institute Of India Gets DCGI Nod For Phase 2, 3 Trials Of Oxford Vaccine

Credits: TheIndianExpress

The Drug Controller General Of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani on Tuesday gave approval to the Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting Phase II and Phase III clinical trials of Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine COVISHIELD.

The SII is manufacturing the vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute (Oxford University) in association with AstraZeneca.

The DCGI approval comes after thorough evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19, reported India Today.

Earlier in July, the SII had submitted an application seeking permission for conducting the trials. Following, the institute submitted a revised proposal according to which 1,600 people aged above 18 years will participate in the trials across 17 selected sites in India.

This includes AIIMS-Delhi, B J Medical College in Pune, Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) in Patna, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, AIIMS-Jodhpur, Nehru Hospital in Gorakhpur, Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysore.

However, the firm has to submit safety data, assessed by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) before moving forward to Phase III trials, a senior official told the media.

"As per the study design, each subject will be administered two doses four weeks apart (first dose on day one and second dose on day 29) following which the safety and immunogenicity will be assessed at predefined intervals," the official as quoted.

The United Kingdom and South Africa have started with Phase II and III trials of the vaccine, while Brazil has initiated the third phase and has shown an acceptable profile.

Also Read: Delhi Records Lowest COVID Death Since June, Less Than 1,000 Fresh Cases

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian