All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Serum Institute To Manufacture Indias 1st Vaccine To Prevent Cervical Cancer, Gets DGCI Nod

Image Credit- Unsplash, Wikimedia, Wikifeed

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Serum Institute To Manufacture India's 1st Vaccine To Prevent Cervical Cancer, Gets DGCI Nod

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  13 July 2022 9:53 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Apart from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) also gave the nod to 'Cervavac' after reviewing the clinical trial data on the vaccine.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday, July 12, gave the nod to 'Cervavac', India's first Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) to prevent cervical cancer.

The qHPV vaccine will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) based in Pune, Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive officer of SII, thanked the DCGI for approval.

He wrote, "For the first time there will be an Indian HPV vaccine to treat cervical cancer in women that is both affordable and accessible. We look forward to launching it later this year and we thank the #DCGI @MoHFW_INDIA for granting approval today."

Other Bodies Also Approved 'Cervavac'

Apart from the DCGI, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) also gave the nod to 'Cervavac' after reviewing the clinical trial data on the vaccine, reported Hindustan Times.

The DCGI's Subject Expert Committee on June 15 recommended the qHPV vaccine for cervical cancer patients above nine to 26 years of age.

The SII had applied to the DCGI seeking market authorisation of the vaccine after the phase 2/3 clinical trial was conducted with the support of the department of biotechnology. The qHPV vaccine is expected to be launched in the market before year-end.

How Deadly Is Cervical Cancer?

In India, cervical cancer is the second most frequent cancer among females between the ages of 15 and 44. In 2020, approximately 6,04,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide, and about 3,42,000 women lost their lives.

World Health Organisation (WHO) states that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer as long as it is diagnosed early and managed effectively, reported The Indian Express.

While cervical cancer vaccines are available in the private market through international firms like Merck and others, several have welcomed the indigenous qHPV vaccine.

Also Read: Aviation Boom! Jharkhand To Get 3 More Airports With 14 New Air Routes To Increase Connectivity

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Serum Institute of India 
Cervical Cancer 
Drugs Controller General of India 
Cervavac 

Must Reads

PM Modi Wore Two Different Outfits For National Emblem Unveiling Ceremony? No, Viral Claim Is False
Inclusive Approach! Assam Government Appoints 280 Specially-Abled Candidates As Teachers
Serum Institute To Manufacture India's 1st Vaccine To Prevent Cervical Cancer, Gets DGCI Nod
Shooting World Cup: India's Mehuli Ghosh & Tushar Mane Clinch 2nd Gold, Palak & Shiva Bag Bronze
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X