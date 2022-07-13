Serum Institute To Manufacture India's 1st Vaccine To Prevent Cervical Cancer, Gets DGCI Nod

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday, July 12, gave the nod to 'Cervavac', India's first Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) to prevent cervical cancer.

The qHPV vaccine will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) based in Pune, Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive officer of SII, thanked the DCGI for approval.

He wrote, "For the first time there will be an Indian HPV vaccine to treat cervical cancer in women that is both affordable and accessible. We look forward to launching it later this year and we thank the #DCGI @MoHFW_INDIA for granting approval today."

Other Bodies Also Approved 'Cervavac'

Apart from the DCGI, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) also gave the nod to 'Cervavac' after reviewing the clinical trial data on the vaccine, reported Hindustan Times.

The DCGI's Subject Expert Committee on June 15 recommended the qHPV vaccine for cervical cancer patients above nine to 26 years of age.

The SII had applied to the DCGI seeking market authorisation of the vaccine after the phase 2/3 clinical trial was conducted with the support of the department of biotechnology. The qHPV vaccine is expected to be launched in the market before year-end.

How Deadly Is Cervical Cancer?

In India, cervical cancer is the second most frequent cancer among females between the ages of 15 and 44. In 2020, approximately 6,04,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide, and about 3,42,000 women lost their lives.

World Health Organisation (WHO) states that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer as long as it is diagnosed early and managed effectively, reported The Indian Express.

While cervical cancer vaccines are available in the private market through international firms like Merck and others, several have welcomed the indigenous qHPV vaccine.

