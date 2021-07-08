Second Phase Of Setting Up Cancer Facilities Kick Starts In Kochi

Local bodies in Ernakulum have been instructed to avail facilities for cancer care in various health institutions and taluk hospitals. The second phase of the district cancer care programme has gained momentum. Authorities have provided local bodies with all the guidelines and instructions to implement basic facilities at their respective health institutions to screen individuals for cancer.

The arrangement of all the facilities would occur under the supervision of assigned medical officers in different hospitals. These facilities would help in examining common cancers like the ones infecting the uterus and mouth. Major government hospitals, taluk hospitals and various community health care centres will develop these facilities. These hospitals would be making arrangements for a Pap smear test- a diagnosing screening procedure for cervical cancer.

Primary Health Centres To Have Breast Examination

According to the given instructions, the couch or curtain used to examine the cervical can also screen the breast for indications of breast cancer. All primary health centres will be arranging for a breast examination couch compulsorily. A total sum of ₹50,000 will be allocated to each local body for acquiring various diagnosing equipment for common cancer.

Laboratories of major hospitals bound to corporation and municipality limits will arrange facilities for collecting a specimen of FNAC, biopsy, Pap smear tests at ENT, gynaecological, dental, general surgery sections and running it through reagents at labs and other surgical equipment.

Awareness Programmes On Cancer Care

Authorities at municipalities and corporations will earmark ₹ 1 Lakh for each significant hospital in their vicinity to arrange examinations and testing amenities. The instructions mentioned the requirement to set up an oral examination chair, headlamp, torch, tongue depressor, examination gloves, measuring tape, speculum, lignocaine gel, iris spatula, referral cards and other facilities. There was an emphasis on carrying out awareness programmes on cancer care by the block panchayat in railway stations, bus waiting sheds, libraries, etc.

The district panchayat will assign a separate ₹ 20 lakh to transport samples from hospitals to Ernakulam Regional Public Health laboratory for advanced clinical tests of samples. Cochin Cancer Centre and National Health Mission will be running different awareness programmes and training for health workers.

