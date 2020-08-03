Chhattisgarh: Raigarh Police To Distribute Over 7 Lakh Masks On Raksha Bandhan To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

In an effort to spread awareness on COVID-19, police in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district will distribute over 14 lakh face masks to people on Raksha Bandhan on Monday, August 3.

Under the 'Ek Rakshasutra Mask ka' (one safety string of mask) initiative, the police, along with the support of volunteers, will offer masks to people in every police station area in Raigarh, a senior official said.

"Mask is the foremost measure to safeguard oneself from infection and hence Raigarh police has organised a mega awareness campaign named "Ek Rakshasutra mask ka" on 3rd August, Raksha Bandhan, to gift face masks to each other as mask is only 'Raksha sutra' during COVID," Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh told ANI.

According to the official, the Raigarh police has been running several awareness campaigns since the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Right from when the coronavirus outbreak began in March, the Raigarh police have been running several awareness campaigns to sensitise people about the viral infection. The district witnessed a spurt in cases in the last one month," Singh told PTI.

With the support of local people, the initiative is targeting to distribute nearly 14.5 lakh masks door-to-door in each police station area on Monday. Singh added that they have appealed to social and non-government organisations to support the police in the drive and help distribute the masks. Meanwhile, all the precautionary protocols will be followed during the distribution drive.

Police officers have also been deputed across the district to monitor the mask distribution drive.

Meanwhile, the SP has also requested people to click pictures of the mask distribution in their area and share it with the police on social media platforms.