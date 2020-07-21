Pune Launches Telemedicine Service For COVID-19 Patients To Connect With Doctors

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday, July 20, launched a telemedicine service to facilitate faster healthcare access to COVID-19 patients. The move will help patients to easily connect with doctors for any coronavirus related queries.

"This will give priority to asymptomatic or mild symptom patients in home isolation to get proper treatment," Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, who launched the telemedicine facility was quoted by The Indian Express. The Mayor had resumed work after being treated for the virus.

The facility consists of a secured web URL for doctors and an app called Arogya-Dheer for patients. The app complies with all HIPPA norms, including secure, convenient and collaborative virtual consultation to provide remote care to patients.

Under the Smart City Mission, PSCDCL and PMC engaged systems integrator Oasys Cybernetics Private Limited to automate the entire public health administration, delivery, and monitoring of all such services in the city by deploying Health management information system (HMIS).

The Pune Telemedicine app can be downloaded by the patients on their mobile phones. The app will provide live audio/visual consultation, easy scheduling, quick or self-registration, HMIS or EMR integrations, easy clinical documentation, visit notes and summaries.

Through the app, patients can connect with over 100 doctors from private hospitals and the PMC for teleconsultation through video and audio for any queries related to COVID-19.

"It will help improve doctor-patient engagement and provide better outcomes virtually," said Rubal Agarwal, Additional Municipal Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSCDCL.