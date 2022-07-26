Gujarat: Over 7 Died, Dozens Hospitalised After Consuming Poisonous Alcohol In 'Dry' State

Over seven people died, and dozens were hospitalised, on Monday, in critical situations after drinking toxic alcohol at Rojid village in Botad district of Gujarat. According to police officials, three bootleggers are detained from the same area for allegedly selling poisonous alcohol.



Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP), Ashish Bhatia, said, "Over seven persons have died so far after consuming spurious liquor while around ten others are currently admitted to different hospitals. Police detained three persons for questioning," reported NDTV.

As per reports, some residents of the Rojid village were referred to the government hospitals after complaining about uneasiness. After hospitalisation, two people died in the morning, and later over five lost their lives. Most of the dead are labourers.

Hooch Tragedy

A victim's wife informed that her husband's health started deteriorating on Monday morning after he consumed Hooch at Rojid village on Sunday late evening.

A patient who is yet recovering said, "We purchased Hooch from a bootlegger on Sunday late evening. After consuming the same, we started feeling stomach pain and uneasiness. At least 15 people fell ill after the incident."

The Inspector General of Police, Ashok Kumar Yadav, said that the people selling illegally traded alcohol in the state would not be left behind and harsh punishment would be given to all suspected. He added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be constituted under an officer of Deputy Superintendent rank to probe the incident.

'Unfortunate Incident'

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, who was on a visit to Gujarat when the incident occurred, said that illegal trading of alcohol is taking place in large quantities inside the 'Dry State'.

"It is unfortunate that illegal liquor is sold in huge quantities in Gujarat despite prohibition. Who are the people who sell illegal liquor? They enjoy political protection. Where does the money (generated by selling illegal liquor) go? This needs to be probed," the CM said while addressing the press.

