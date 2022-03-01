All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Alarming! 50 Oral Cancer Cases Reported In 20 Days In UPs Firozabad District

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Pixabay 

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Alarming! 50 Oral Cancer Cases Reported In 20 Days In UP's Firozabad District

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Uttar Pradesh,  1 March 2022 7:20 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Over the years, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a staggering number of Oral Cancer cases, that is caused by tobacco addiction by chewing it and by smoking cigarettes and cigars.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Recently, the Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh reported around 50 cases of Oral Cancer in just 20 days. The inferences were made during the screenings at Firozabad Medical College's outpatient department that showed the patients' primary symptoms of the deadly disease. The dental department of the same started the all-important cancer screening on February 4.

Over the years, the incidence of Oral Cancer has increased in the country. The Times of India quoted a study by Tata Memorial Hospital in June 2021; 50% of patients with the condition die within a year and are aged between 30-50 years. Most such patients visit the hospital only in the advanced stages, which aggravates the problem.

Tobacco Addiction Causes Cancer

According to the Deccan Herald, the 50 patients suffering from Oral Cancer are in the primary stages that can be cured after receiving the necessary treatment. "Mouth (Oral) Cancer can spread rapidly. Common signs or symptoms of the disease may include a lip or mouth sore that does not heal, reddish patch inside your mouth, loose teeth, lump in your mouth, mouth and ear pain and difficulty in swallowing," Dr Kiran Singh, the dental department head told the news publication.

One of the leading causes of Oral Cancer is tobacco. While India witnessed a drop in tobacco addiction, Uttar Pradesh saw an unfortunate rise. According to a report in 2017, around 5.32 crore adults consume it in the state. Compared to cigarettes, smoke-free tobacco alternatives such as 'gutkha', 'khaini', and 'pan masala' was at an all-time high on the consumption scale.

However, both forms of tobacco consumption are capable of causing Oral Cancer which is tantamount to a death sentence. Apart from tobacco, a weak immune system, excessive drinking, a sexually transmitted virus called Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and many other dangerous elements are enough to cause Oral Cancer.

Also Read: 'Close The Care Gap': What Is The Status Of Holistic Care For Cancer Patients In India?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Oral Care 
Tobacco Consumption 
Uttar Pradesh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X