Alarming! 50 Oral Cancer Cases Reported In 20 Days In UP's Firozabad District

Recently, the Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh reported around 50 cases of Oral Cancer in just 20 days. The inferences were made during the screenings at Firozabad Medical College's outpatient department that showed the patients' primary symptoms of the deadly disease. The dental department of the same started the all-important cancer screening on February 4.

Over the years, the incidence of Oral Cancer has increased in the country. The Times of India quoted a study by Tata Memorial Hospital in June 2021; 50% of patients with the condition die within a year and are aged between 30-50 years. Most such patients visit the hospital only in the advanced stages, which aggravates the problem.

Tobacco Addiction Causes Cancer

According to the Deccan Herald, the 50 patients suffering from Oral Cancer are in the primary stages that can be cured after receiving the necessary treatment. "Mouth (Oral) Cancer can spread rapidly. Common signs or symptoms of the disease may include a lip or mouth sore that does not heal, reddish patch inside your mouth, loose teeth, lump in your mouth, mouth and ear pain and difficulty in swallowing," Dr Kiran Singh, the dental department head told the news publication.

One of the leading causes of Oral Cancer is tobacco. While India witnessed a drop in tobacco addiction, Uttar Pradesh saw an unfortunate rise. According to a report in 2017, around 5.32 crore adults consume it in the state. Compared to cigarettes, smoke-free tobacco alternatives such as 'gutkha', 'khaini', and 'pan masala' was at an all-time high on the consumption scale.

However, both forms of tobacco consumption are capable of causing Oral Cancer which is tantamount to a death sentence. Apart from tobacco, a weak immune system, excessive drinking, a sexually transmitted virus called Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and many other dangerous elements are enough to cause Oral Cancer.

