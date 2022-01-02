What Is The Possibility Of Another Wave Of COVID As Cases Are Rising In India?

The Omicron variant, which is a new variant of coronavirus has been spreading fear across the globe. With countries taking necessary precautions to prevent another wave, the number of cases is steadily increasing as well.



On Sunday, India reported 27,553 fresh Covid-19 cases and 284 deaths. Active caseload stands at 1,22,801 while Omicron tally is at 1,525. On the other hand, India's vaccination coverage crossed 145.40 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as per The Economic Times report. The vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will also begin in the country from January 3, 2022.

State- Wise Tally

Karnataka has reported 1033 COVID cases on Saturday, breaking the four-digit limit for the first time in 107 days. With 810 new infections, Bengaluru accounted for 78% of the cases and has recorded the highest number of cases in 185 days. The state has recorded five deaths on Saturday. The metro cities, New Delhi, Bombay, Kolkatta are also witnessing a sharp increase in the number of COVID cases.

Maharashtra's COVID cases have gone up by 21% on Sunday. Delhi and Maharashtra have recorded the most number of Omicron infections. Kerala has recorded 2,435 fresh coronavirus cases and 22 COVID deaths on Saturday, taking the caseload to 52,40,487 and the death toll to 48,035. While Mumbai has been reaching a 13% of positivity rate in the rise of cases, major cities are seeing rising cases of COVID and Omicron which has been pushing the governments to take more stringent measures.

While children and people with comorbidities are at a higher risk of infection from the Omicron virus, doctors are advising people to not let their guards down and stay precarious in spite of Omicron being less severe than the Delta variant.

Opinion Of Experts

Dr Amarnath, a physician from Manipal Hospital, Hebbal has opinionated that another wave might occur in a span of about six months if the precautions are not taken. While explaining how viruses mutate and spread at different rates, he stated, "Our bodies are caught off guard when a new virus enters the system and we lack the antibodies to deal with them, and that is how the world had to struggle with coronavirus. With vaccines, not only are the anti-bodies developed, but it also prevents spreading of the virus and increases the herd immunity and thus keeps the larger population safe."

He laid strong prominence on the importance of vaccination in curbing the further spreading of the virus and its variants. Giving his word of precaution, he said, "Individual responsibility is of utmost importance in not being hit by another wave. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in the public such as using masks, sanitizer, and social distancing rules can prevent the spread of Omicron and more deaths. Along with the developing vaccines and government's contributions, the public too has a prominent role in not worsening the situation."

Also Read: Who Is At The Receiving End Of FCRA Licenses Cancellation?