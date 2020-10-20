'Follow Safety Protocol Till Vaccine Is Out': PM Modi Appeals Citizens To Observe Restraint Amid Festive Rush

"Lockdown may have gone, but the virus is still there. We are in a better position now we have to maintain that," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while addressing the nation.This was his seventh address to the nation since the lockdown began. The PM said that in India has fared very well till now. He said that currently, we have 90 lakh beds, 12000 quarantine centres, and 2000 labs working to find COVID cure. He added that our mortality rate is 83 per million population, which is way less than other nation where the count is over 100 and the testing will soon touch the 10 crore mark.The Prime Minister said that the doctors, healthcare workers are following the 'Seva Parmo Dharm' moto.The Prime Minister urged citizens to observe restraint while going out as the festival season is approaching. He said that he has seen people being careless and that we need to protect ourselves and others amid the festive rush as the pandemic is not yet over."We need to follow safety precautions seriously. If you are not wearing a mask then you are putting not only yourself but also others at risk, " he added.The PM urged that until the vaccine for COVID is out, we should follow the protocol. The PM said in India; many vaccines are in development stages, some are even in advanced stages. We are working towards working a mechanism to distribute the vaccine as an when it comes out effectively.It is being speculated that just like Europe has seen a steep rise in cases if social distancing norms are not followed during the festive season.