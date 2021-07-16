Stroke Caused About 7L Deaths In India In 2019, Says Lancet Study

The primary cause of mortality in India is stroke caused due to neurological disorders, a study published in the Lancet Global Health said. According to the study, stroke was responsible for 6,99,000 deaths in 2019, which was 7.4 per cent of the total deaths in the country.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Public Health Foundation of India, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and others collectively led the initiative. More than 300 scientists and experts from 100 institutions were involved in it. The study said stroke is the third biggest cause of death in India and dementia is the fastest growing neurological disorder.

Non-Communicable & Communicable Neurological Disorders.



According to the statistics, non-communicable disorders account for 82.8 per cent of the total neurological disorders burden and 11.2 per cent due to communicable ones and 6 per cent due to injury-related ones.

The non-communicable neurological disorders are stroke, headache disorders, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, brain and central nervous system cancer, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, motor neuron diseases, and others.

Communicable neurological disorders include encephalitis, meningitis, tetanus and injury-related neurological disorders (traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries).

Contributors To Neurological Disorders In India.

Stroke comprises close to 37.9 per cent of the aliments, followed by headache disorders (17.5 per cent) and epilepsy (11.3 per cent), cerebral palsy (5.7 per cent), encephalitis (5.3 per cent) meningitis (4.8 per cent), Alzheimer's and other dementia (4.6 per cent) and traumatic brain injuries (4.1 per cent). As the population is growing, neurological disorders are increasing globally at a high pace.

States with highest number of deaths due to stroke.

Prof Gagandeep Singh, head of the department of neurology at Dayanand Medical College Ludhiana and first author of the paper said that West Bengal and Chandigarh have reported the highest number of deaths due to stroke. He stated that these states require more medical infrastructure to treat stroke. They need to focus on treating hypertension, diabetes and reducing smoking, reported The India Express.

