Health

Stroke Caused About 7L Deaths In India In 2019, Says Lancet Study

The study said that stroke is the third biggest cause of death in India and dementia is the fastest growing neurological disorder.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   16 July 2021 4:01 PM GMT
Writer : Shristi Gupta | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Stroke Caused About 7L Deaths In India In 2019, Says Lancet Study

Image Credit: Unsplash 

The primary cause of mortality in India is stroke caused due to neurological disorders, a study published in the Lancet Global Health said. According to the study, stroke was responsible for 6,99,000 deaths in 2019, which was 7.4 per cent of the total deaths in the country.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Public Health Foundation of India, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and others collectively led the initiative. More than 300 scientists and experts from 100 institutions were involved in it. The study said stroke is the third biggest cause of death in India and dementia is the fastest growing neurological disorder.

Non-Communicable & Communicable Neurological Disorders.

According to the statistics, non-communicable disorders account for 82.8 per cent of the total neurological disorders burden and 11.2 per cent due to communicable ones and 6 per cent due to injury-related ones.

The non-communicable neurological disorders are stroke, headache disorders, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, brain and central nervous system cancer, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, motor neuron diseases, and others.

Communicable neurological disorders include encephalitis, meningitis, tetanus and injury-related neurological disorders (traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries).

Contributors To Neurological Disorders In India.

Stroke comprises close to 37.9 per cent of the aliments, followed by headache disorders (17.5 per cent) and epilepsy (11.3 per cent), cerebral palsy (5.7 per cent), encephalitis (5.3 per cent) meningitis (4.8 per cent), Alzheimer's and other dementia (4.6 per cent) and traumatic brain injuries (4.1 per cent). As the population is growing, neurological disorders are increasing globally at a high pace.

States with highest number of deaths due to stroke.

Prof Gagandeep Singh, head of the department of neurology at Dayanand Medical College Ludhiana and first author of the paper said that West Bengal and Chandigarh have reported the highest number of deaths due to stroke. He stated that these states require more medical infrastructure to treat stroke. They need to focus on treating hypertension, diabetes and reducing smoking, reported The India Express.

Also Read : A Mighty Fall: Vaccine Rate Declines 60% As States Complain Of Shortage Of Doses.


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Shristi Gupta

Shristi Gupta

Remote Intern

She is a 2nd year student pursuing Bachelors in Journalism from Maharaja Agrasen College, University of Delhi. She is a budding journalist set on her way to establish herself as an opinionated and fierce journalist. An individual with a creative mindset offering innovative ideas alongside having enough determination to learn more and add on to her ingenuity. She wants to dig deeper in the field of Journalism and looks forward to work in the field of broadcast media and content writing.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian