HeroCaste discrimination
UP: Mysterious Dengue-Like Fever Claims Over 30 Lives, Mostly Children; CM Takes Stock Of Situation

Image Credits: Twitter/CMYogi, Twitter/CMYogi

Health
UP: Mysterious Dengue-Like Fever Claims Over 30 Lives, Mostly Children; CM Takes Stock Of Situation

Uttar Pradesh,  31 Aug 2021 11:40 AM GMT

Over 30 children and seven adults have reportedly succumbed to 'mysterious fever', speculated to be either viral fever or dengue, in Firozabad since last week.

At least 12 people, most of them minors, died due to an outbreak of viral fever and dengue in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported on Saturday, August 28.

According to the state's health department, only eight deaths were recorded due to the disease, however, several media reports have highlighted that the actual fatalities have multiplied in the past few days.

The locals have alleged that the lives have been lost due to the negligence of the health department, reported India Today.

Out of the 12 reported deaths, the youngest deceased was 4 years old and the oldest was 17.

"If the health department had been alert, many deaths could have been avoided. Districts like Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj come in the Braj region. The Health Department should be alert in all these districts," Vishal Sharma, vice-chairman of Hindustani Biradari told India Today.

CM Adityanath Visits Firozabad

According to an Economic Times report, over 30 children and seven adults have succumbed to 'mysterious fever', speculated to be either viral fever or dengue, in Firozabad since last week.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Firozabad on Monday, August 30, and took stock of the situation. He inspected the medical facilities being provided to the affected people at hospitals and assured them of help.


BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, Manish Asija, on Sunday, August 29, claimed that 40 children died last week from the disease. The claim was, however, refuted by Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh who termed Asija's claims 'wrong' and said that he received no such reports, as per Hindustan Times.

