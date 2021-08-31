UP: Mysterious Dengue-Like Fever Claims Over 30 Lives, Mostly Children; CM Takes Stock Of Situation

At least 12 people, most of them minors, died due to an outbreak of viral fever and dengue in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported on Saturday, August 28.

According to the state's health department, only eight deaths were recorded due to the disease, however, several media reports have highlighted that the actual fatalities have multiplied in the past few days.

The locals have alleged that the lives have been lost due to the negligence of the health department, reported India Today.

Out of the 12 reported deaths, the youngest deceased was 4 years old and the oldest was 17.

"If the health department had been alert, many deaths could have been avoided. Districts like Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj come in the Braj region. The Health Department should be alert in all these districts," Vishal Sharma, vice-chairman of Hindustani Biradari told India Today.

CM Adityanath Visits Firozabad

According to an Economic Times report, over 30 children and seven adults have succumbed to 'mysterious fever', speculated to be either viral fever or dengue, in Firozabad since last week.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Firozabad on Monday, August 30, and took stock of the situation. He inspected the medical facilities being provided to the affected people at hospitals and assured them of help.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने जनपद फिरोजाबाद में डेंगू व वायरल ग्रसित क्षेत्र सुदामा नगर का भ्रमण किया।



महाराज जी ने भ्रमण के दौरान वहां की स्थिति को जाना और एक पीड़ित के घर पहुंचकर परिजनों से वार्ता भी की। pic.twitter.com/vQYDVbWatZ — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) August 30, 2021





CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने आज जनपद फिरोजाबाद के स्वशासी राजकीय चिकित्सा महाविद्यालय पहुंचकर वहां भर्ती बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य व उपचार की जानकारी प्राप्त की।



महाराज जी ने सम्बंधित अधिकारियों को डेंगू व वायरल बुखार पर प्रभावी नियंत्रण हेतु आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। pic.twitter.com/AhY2nyHVKo — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) August 30, 2021

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, Manish Asija, on Sunday, August 29, claimed that 40 children died last week from the disease. The claim was, however, refuted by Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh who termed Asija's claims 'wrong' and said that he received no such reports, as per Hindustan Times.



