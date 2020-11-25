Coronavirus Cases In Gujarat Cross 2 Lakh Mark, More Beds Added

On Tuesday the COVID-19 tally in Gujarat crossed two lakhs as 1,510 fresh cases and around 16 deaths out of which 12 were reported from Ahmedabad city.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) added 534 new beds for COVID patients on Tuesday as the city recorded 323 cases in a day, reported the Indian Express.

The hotels in the area have been turned into COVID care centres and the civic body has also placed further restrictions on the opening of parks and gardens to avoid crowds.

Three hotels converted to COVID care centres that are located close to the private hospitals have added 378 beds. Another 156 beds were added in private facilities with six more private hospitals being designated for COVID care.

Rajiv Gupta, the officer on special duty, Mukesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner and deputy commissioners held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to keep parks and gardens open in the city only from 7 am to 9 am in the morning and 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening in order to discourage unnecessary crowding.

Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) refused the rumours about a lockdown in the state and also requested the people to not to create a sense of fear or get scared.

The hotels which are added for COVID care would be for people who don't require hospitalisation but do not have isolation facilities at home, and also for senior citizens under isolation who need constant monitoring and supervision of doctors.

"This type of facility will bring down unnecessary admissions in COVID hospitals. At the same time, patients not requiring oxygen or ventilators can be treated with medicines and injections," the AMC stated.

Aangan Banquet and hotel in satellite (70 beds), Ginger hotel on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway (100 beds), Rajdeep Hotel in Satellite (108 beds) are some of the hotels which are designated as COVID Care Centres. The COVID Care Centre at Vaishnodevi Circle provides 100 beds.

As many as 39 COVID beds were added to three private designated hospitals while six new private hospitals were requisitioned as COVID hospitals.

These include Advait Hospital in Bopal (20 beds), Shreeji ICU and Multispeciality Hospital in Saraspur (35), Sardar Hospital in Nikol (15 beds), Jyoti Multispeciality Hospital on Vastral road (23 beds), Aarna Medical Hospital in Bapunagar(14 beds), Athiti Hospital in Nikol (12 beds).

The AMC has announced 1,300 additional beds to the existing 7,500 beds which makes a total of 8,800 beds in government and private hospitals since the past one week.

Out of the 45 areas which are designated as micro-containment zones across Ahmedabad, one each was in Vastral and Nikol. Areas in of Odhav were declared micro-containment zones, while six were declared in Gomtipur and Ramol.

As per official data, Gujarat has added lakh cases since September 3, in a span of 12 weeks while 829 patients have died due to the infection.

Also Read: Five People Dying Due To COVID-19 Every Hour In Delhi