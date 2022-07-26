All section
Monkeypox Cases Rise In India, Heres How States Are Preparing For The Global Health Emergency

Image Credit- Unsplash, Wikimedia

Monkeypox Cases Rise In India, Here's How States Are Preparing For The Global Health Emergency

India,  26 July 2022 11:40 AM GMT

India's tally has touched 4, with a 34-year-old man from Delhi testing positive on July 24, despite having no foreign travel history. Kerala had previously reported three cases of monkeypox.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently declared the monkeypox virus a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), its highest alert level. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox.

India's tally has touched 4, with a 34-year-old man from Delhi testing positive on July 24, despite having no foreign travel history. Kerala had previously reported three cases of monkeypox, as reported by NDTV.

Steps Taken By Delhi Administration

A meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena was held on Monday, July 25. It was decided that international passengers arriving at the Delhi airport with symptoms of viral infection would be referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. It has set up a team of 20 doctors to look after travellers having symptoms like high fever, back pain and joint pain.

This is amid the strict screening that has been happening at the Delhi airport. Concerned officials and authorities have been asked to adhere to the guidelines issued by the centre, as reported by Free Press Journal.

Thermal Scanning At Kerala Airports

Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated that international travellers must undergo thermal scanning at airports to check for symptoms. Health desks have also been set up at all international airports.

She said, "We have vaccination facilities in all the 14 districts. We have given awareness to our health department workers, especially dermatologists. There is nothing to worry but everyone should be careful and inform health department as early as possible in case of any symptoms," quoted India Today.

Global Stats On The Disease

The WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency last week. The WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that so far, sixteen thousand cases have been reported across 75 countries, and five people have succumbed to the virus.

WHO's assessment says that the spread of the virus has been moderate in all regions except the European region.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tanmay Channa
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Monkeypox 
WHO 
Global Health Emergency 

