Alarming! Mizoram Records Highest HIV/AIDS Infections In India, 10 Times Higher Than National Average: Report

Quoting a recent survey, the officials from Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) have revealed worrying data in regard to the HIV and AIDS incidence in Mizoram. The recorded per cent in Mizoram is ten times higher than the national average, and it has raised serious concerns about the health system in place.

According to the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Mizoram is currently the highest prevalent state in the country, with over 2.3 per cent of the population reportedly being infected. Following closely in the data of infections is Nagaland, with 1.45 per cent of its population infected.

Setting An Effective Plan Of Action

In regard to the data revealed by the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS)'s survey, the project director held a meeting with state Health minister Dr R. Lalthangliana on August 23 to discuss the scenario. With an infection per cent ten times higher than the national average, the state remains at high risk of the deadly disease. MSACS has been able to discuss a harm reduction programme across the state after having reviewed the situation with the minister.

As a part of the same, the minister has come forth to urge the people and concerned departments to collectively combat the menace and prevent a deadly disaster from dawning on the state. Acknowledging the fact that the issue is bigger enough to be dealt with by the health officials and MSACS alone, he has also called upon combined efforts from the many non-governmental organisations, religious institutions, media, and the people to tackle the disease.

Lalthangliana called the situation alarming and said that as many as 25,982 people had been diagnosed with AIDS, and 3,506 lives have been lost due to the disease from the first reported case in 1990 until March 2022. Out of the current 2.3 per cent infected population, 3,506 are undergoing Antiretroviral Therapy (ART).

Addressing The Root Cause

As per the report by The Print, the incidence of AIDS is said to be the highest among the youth in the age group 25-34, with over 40 per cent falling in this age group among the infected patients.

In the year 2020-21 alone, at least 1,620 people were diagnosed with AIDS, and about 65 per cent of the cases were traced back to sexual transmissions. About 32 per cent of the cases reported from the state have transmitted the disease through sharing of infected needles among users of intravenous drugs.

