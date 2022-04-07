World Health Day: Meet 43-Yr-Old Dr Jigmet Wangchuk, Who Elevated Healthcare In Remote Areas Of Ladakh

Dr Jigmet Wangchuk, a Medical Officer with over 10 years of experience in government service, received his transfer orders on July 27, 2020, from Leh District Hospital to a Primary Health Centre in Chushul. It is one of the remotest areas of Leh, Ladakh, with a population of around 1,300 people and is nearly five kms away from the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The proximity to LAC means even a minute of tension directly impacts the Chushul residents. Even the 2G connection internet service gets disrupted and natives have to resort to the BSNL VSAT service set-up at the Panchayat Ghar (house).

Hailing from Skurbuchan village of Leh, Dr Wangchuk packed his bags after getting his transfer letter and shifted to Chushul to head to the Primary Health Centre (PHC). To his surprise, a dilapidated PHC greeted him having no medical officer for two years; the 43-year-old told NDTV.



"PHC Chushul was built in the early 1990s to cater to the medical needs of Chushul people and five other villages within a 70km range. However, in 2020, it was out of order. The plaster was peeling off from the walls, the x-ray machine was dysfunctional, the poor state of wards and OPDs, and the lack of medical equipment was an eyesore," he said.



Though three to four paramedics were posted in each village, including Chushul and a doctor was practising traditional Tibetan medicine, but until Dr Wangchuk was stationed there, no doctor for allopathic treatment or to address emergency cases, handle deliveries and provide ante-natal and post-natal care was available. Paramedics provided treatment to the best of their capabilities and in case of further medical assistance, patients were referred to a district hospital located at a distance of 200kms.

Changed The Face Of Chushul PHC

Instead of lamenting his fate for the bare minimum facilities to provide treatment, Dr Wangchuk decided to avail this opportunity for the betterment of Chushul and change the face of the PHC. Fortunately, the National Health Mission (NHM) had earmarked PHC Chushul among many PHCs of Ladakh for an upgrade to a Health and Wellness Centre as per the Ayushman Bharat programme.



Dr Wangchuk said that the money was allotted for PHC up-gradation but not released because there was no one to take charge. In addition, the challenge was to find labourers, masons and painters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We had a window of two to three months to revamp as there is an early onset of winters in Chushul. By mid-October, the water starts freezing. Also, due to the COVID pandemic, people seldom visited the facility, so we had enough time and space to work efficiently and effectively. I encouraged my team and we got the raw material from Leh and began the renovation process on our own, Dr Wangchuk, who is also an Orthopedician, told NDTV.



According to him, the government provided Rs 5 lakh in two instalments. From the first instalment, Rs. 50,000 were spent on renovating the laboratory to conduct basic tests. The team bought a refrigerator to store drugs and reagents for processing and testing samples. The remaining two lakhs were spent on revamping.



The second instalment of the same amount was availed to acquire medical equipment, including eight oxygen concentrators, ventilators and a defibrillator – a device used to give a high electric shock to someone who suffers cardiac arrest.



"Many equipments were purchased on our request and it was possible with the support of then Chief Medical Officer and now the Director of Health Services, Dr Motup Dorje and Ladakh Administration, he said.

Took The Lead In COVID-19

In early August 2020, the first positive case of COVID-19 was detected through the Rapid Antigen Test in the region, which set the team on alert. More cases were reported later on rigorous contract tracing and testing, and the task was to manage all positive cases within Chushul only.



Dr Wangchuk taught paramedics how to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kit, take samples and conduct tests. The team managed the caseload in two ways – for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients or those who did not have an isolation facility at home. They created an isolation centre with 30 beds in a hostel of a government high school. The cases that needed treatment like oxygen, medication, and regular monitoring were admitted to a 12-bedded COVID centre, originally a building of the Wildlife Department. Nearly 80 COVID cases including an 83-year-old woman were managed in Chushul itself.



The COVID warrior credits his 18-member team for the transformation of the PHC. The group includes two female multi-purpose workers, a lab technician, three nurses, four nursing orderlies, an X-ray technician, ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives), and others.

Assisted Soldiers During India-China Stand-Off

Around the same period, on the night of 30 August 2020, there was a stand-off between India and China and one of the soldiers was killed in action. Despite lacking desired equipment, Dr Wangchuk conducted a post-mortem and also volunteered and assisted the army personnel with medicines and water.



"Mobile services were halted for four to five months. My family would get concerned. I would visit the Panchayat Ghar and call at midnight to update them about my well-being. Around 25 connections can be set up through the BSNL VSAT service at any given point. My mother is bedridden for the last 17 years. I cared for her for three years before joining the J&K healthcare services. My wife, a doctor, and my father have supported me immensely throughout my journey," he said.



Last year, Dr Wangchuk was transferred to Tangtse as Block Medical Officer of Durbuk Block. The healthcare worker said that he aims to ensure healthcare for all by "providing best possible services to the people of the remotest area of Ladakh."

