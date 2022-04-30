Tamil Nadu's Manapparai Govt Hospital Bags 'Cleanest Hospital' Tag, To Be Awarded Rs 50 Lakh

All section
Caste discrimination
Health
Tamil Nadu,  30 April 2022 6:01 AM GMT

National assessors evaluated the work of the hospital from March 5 to 7. The results were compiled based on staff interviews, record reviews, assessors’ observations and patient feedback.

The Manapparai District Government General Hospital in Tamil Nadu was recognised as 'the cleanest hospital in the State' on Wednesday, April 27 under the National Health Mission's 'Kayakalp' programme for 2021-2022. The 210- bed hospital will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

The hospital staff was delighted after the announcement. Previously, the hospital had come as runner-up in 2017-18, The New Indian Express reported.

Maintaining Cleanliness Over The Years

Speaking about the hospital's determination to maintain quality, Hospital Superintendent Dr V Malaidurai, said, "We have worked hard towards the upkeep of our hospital and are pleased to bag this award. Every single thing has to be in order, including a case file. We arrange regular classes and training for our staff and have been maintaining the cleanliness over the years."

Under the Kayakalp scheme, hospitals have been evaluated under upkeep, waste management, sanitation and hygiene, infection control, hygiene promotion and hospital support services.

National assessors evaluated the work of the hospital from March 5 to 7. The results were compiled based on staff interviews, record reviews, assessors' observations and patient feedback, The Hindu reported.

Manapparai Hospital Scored 92.86%

The Manapparai hospital scored a total of 92.86 per cent, while runner-up Erode District Government Headquarters Hospital scored 91.86 per cent and will receive Rs 20 lakh in prize money.

The hospital witnesses 200 inpatients daily and over 1000 outpatients. The administration hopes to use the prize amount to improve its infrastructure.

"We see many patients daily. Sometimes, we fall short of beds and see a lot of accident cases due to our location. We hope to improve our infrastructure with this money," Dr Malaidurai said.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Manapparai Govt Hospital 
Cleanest Hospital 
TN Healthcare 
TN Hospital 

