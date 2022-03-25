All section
Male Contraceptive Pills Prove To Be 99% Effective In Preventing Pregnancy

Image Credits: Unsplash, Unsplash

Health
Male Contraceptive Pills Prove To Be 99% Effective In Preventing Pregnancy

Others/World,  25 March 2022 11:55 AM GMT

A team of scientists came up with the world's first male contraception pill that will undergo human trials this year. Recently, the medication was tested on mice and was proved effective without any side effects.

A group of scientists made an incredible discovery regarding male contraception. The world's first birth control pill for men was tested on mice recently, proving that it is 99% effective in preventing pregnancy. With human trials due in the coming months, this is a significant step towards reducing the contraceptive burden on women and expanding such services for men.

Over the years, women's contraceptive methods are becoming popular and rising. However, it is not the same for men. With only condoms and a complicated vasectomy surgery, such methods are limited. Therefore, the non-hormonal pill's research will prove pathbreaking, giving them another option to pursue apart from the usual.

A Necessary Development In Birth Control

The researcher team presented their inferences to the American Chemical Society in California on Tuesday, announcing the pill's creation and the upcoming human trials. Before doing so, they used mice for the initial test, which proved to be effective with no side effects. Dr Abdullah Al Noman, a team member, told Sky News, "Scientists have been trying to develop an effective male oral contraceptives, but there are still no approved pills on the market. We wanted to develop a non-hormonal male contraceptive to avoid these side effects."

According to VICE, the non-hormonal pill targets a protein called Retinoic Acid, a form of Vitamin A that helps in sperm production. The male mice were orally given a compound called 'YCT529' that does the needful. Within four weeks, the process dramatically reduced the sperm count and prevented pregnancy without any dangerous alterations.

However, it is not the first time male contraceptive medication have undergone trials. Many elemental compounds have gone through clinical trials to produce the first birth control pills for men. Unfortunately, they affect male testosterone, and its detrimental aftermath includes excessive weight gain, depression, and many others. Not only that, but the current team is also looking at other compounds to strengthen their research.

Also Read: 'Nōni', India's First Online Startup For Women To Buy Contraceptives


X
X