People with learning disabilities with COVID-19 are eight times more likely to die compared with England's general population, a new study has stated. In addition, those with special needs are five times more likely to be admitted to the hospital.

The findings of the study were published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).



People having severe to profound learning disabilities, Down's syndrome and cerebral palsy were found to be in the high-risk category. The group needs prompt access to COVID testing and vaccination besides other targeted preventive measures, The New Indian Express reported.

Adults More Vulnerable

Emerging evidence has shown that people with learning disabilities are at higher risk from COVID-19 related death compared with the general population. But results from existing studies on other COVID-19 outcomes are often complicated by factors such as deprivation and underlying conditions (comorbidities).



The electronic health records revealed that 14.3 million adults and 2.6 million children were analysed across the first two waves of the pandemic for the study. Out of the total 90,307 adults on the learning disability register, 222 (0.25 per cent) died due to COVID- related complications, whereas 538 (0.6 per cent) had a coronavorus-related hospital admission.



However, the absolute risk of hospitalisation and deaths among children was small compared to adults.

