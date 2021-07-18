Health

People With Learning Disabilities At Higher Risk Of COVID Hospitalizations, Deaths: Study

People having severe to profound learning disabilities, Down's syndrome, and cerebral palsy were found to be in the high risk category.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   18 July 2021 1:08 PM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
People With Learning Disabilities At Higher Risk Of COVID Hospitalizations, Deaths: Study

Image Credits: Unsplash

People with learning disabilities with COVID-19 are eight times more likely to die compared with England's general population, a new study has stated. In addition, those with special needs are five times more likely to be admitted to the hospital.

The findings of the study were published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

People having severe to profound learning disabilities, Down's syndrome and cerebral palsy were found to be in the high-risk category. The group needs prompt access to COVID testing and vaccination besides other targeted preventive measures, The New Indian Express reported.

Adults More Vulnerable

Emerging evidence has shown that people with learning disabilities are at higher risk from COVID-19 related death compared with the general population. But results from existing studies on other COVID-19 outcomes are often complicated by factors such as deprivation and underlying conditions (comorbidities).

The electronic health records revealed that 14.3 million adults and 2.6 million children were analysed across the first two waves of the pandemic for the study. Out of the total 90,307 adults on the learning disability register, 222 (0.25 per cent) died due to COVID- related complications, whereas 538 (0.6 per cent) had a coronavorus-related hospital admission.

However, the absolute risk of hospitalisation and deaths among children was small compared to adults.

Also Read: India's Covishield Vaccine Gets Nod From France For Travel


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian