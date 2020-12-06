Health

Farmers' Protest: Khalsa Aid Provides Free Sanitary Pads To Women Agitators

As the protest has now been going on for days and is expected to continue for a while, Khalsa Aid identified that there would be a lot of women at the protest site who would need menstrual care products.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   6 Dec 2020 11:02 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-06T16:33:41+05:30
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Farmers Protest: Khalsa Aid Provides Free Sanitary Pads To Women Agitators

Image Credits: Khalsa Aid India/Twitter

Khalsa Aid India, a social impact organization, is providing them free sanitary pads to female protesters at the ongoing farmers' protest site in Delhi. As the protest has now been ongoing for 11 days and is expected to continue for a while, Khalsa Aid identified that there would be a lot of women at the protest site who would need menstrual care products.

In order to help the women protesters get going without disrupting demonstration, the organization also installed portable washrooms for men and women at various locations. Few women could be seen discussing it in a video uploaded by the social media handle of Khalsa Aid.

Earlier, the international organisation has also set up make-shift kitchens to facilitate food to the farmers protesting at the Delhi border against farm laws. By providing free sanitary pads to women, it has helped many women deal with hygiene problems which they were facing at the border.

Also Read: Constable By Day, Teacher By Night: Uttar Pradesh Cop's Outreach Helps Underprivileged Kids Get Education

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian