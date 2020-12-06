Farmers' Protest: Khalsa Aid Provides Free Sanitary Pads To Women Agitators

Ankita Singh
Khalsa Aid India, a social impact organization, is providing them free sanitary pads to female protesters at the ongoing farmers' protest site in Delhi. As the protest has now been ongoing for 11 days and is expected to continue for a while, Khalsa Aid identified that there would be a lot of women at the protest site who would need menstrual care products.
In order to help the women protesters get going without disrupting demonstration, the organization also installed portable washrooms for men and women at various locations. Few women could be seen discussing it in a video uploaded by the social media handle of Khalsa Aid.
Earlier, the international organisation has also set up make-shift kitchens to facilitate food to the farmers protesting at the Delhi border against farm laws. By providing free sanitary pads to women, it has helped many women deal with hygiene problems which they were facing at the border.
