Kerala: Only State Where COVID-19 Positivity Rate Is Still Rising

After garnering praises for effective management of pandemic, cases are seen to be rising in Kerala even as the numbers are going down in the rest of India.

Once again, the positivity rate touching 10 per cent within two weeks has become a concern for the state government after going down for a while. Kerala, which was once held as an ideal state for its healthcare facilities, is now being questioned as cases have been rising, especially after the Onam festival.

The positivity rate stood at 10 per cent for December 13-December 26 as against 9.4 per cent for November 30-December 13. Whereas the all India positivity rate for the same period stood at 2.2 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.

The positivity rate is measured by a number of COVID patients per 100 individuals; if the rate crosses 5 per cent in a 14-day period, the state is considered in the red zone.

In November there were nine states that had positivity rate above between 7 and 15 per cent. At present, Goa (6 per cent) is the only state where the rate has crossed 5 per cent. Every other state, including Maharashtra, which is one of the worst-affected, have brought down the positivity rate below 5 per cent.

Delhi had seen a steep rise in COVID cases after the festivities in November, has shown a drastic improvement with a positivity rate of 1.4 per cent.

