Kerala: Nurse Turned Saviour For Soldier Who Collapsed During Flight, Provided Emergency Treatment

A nurse from Kozhikode city of Kerala was travelling to New Delhi on a flight to attend a felicitation ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The nurse, identified as P Geetha, turned saviour for a soldier who collapsed on his seat mid-air.

It's a coincidence that she saved the life of a soldier while travelling to Delhi to receive the National Florence Nightingale Award (given for excellence in nursing).

Soldier Received New Lease Of Life

During the flight, one emergency announcement was made, which called out a doctor to help a jawan who collapsed on his seat due to cardiac unrest.

The soldier has been identified as 32-year-old Suman B, who had no pulse and lost consciousness. Geetha stepped forward without wasting time to help the soldier and provided emergency treatment and Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the patient.

The soldier received a new lease of life through her timely action and responsible behaviour. She said, "I started the CPR as the patient did not have any BP or pulse. We also provided him fluids and medicines and constantly monitored his condition till he recovered," reported Times Now.

She was assisted by Dr Mohammed Asheel, an official in the World Health Organisation. He mentioned that while he responded to the emergency announcement, he saw Geetha already giving CPR to the patient. He joined the nurse, and both executed the task responsibly.

Several Recognition In Past

Geetha has received numerous awards for her excellent performance in nursing. She received the 'Best Nurse' award from the Kerala government and received the honour in 2019 for her work during the Nipah outbreak.

She also worked efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic and saved several lives. She began her career at a government medical college in Kozhikode and presently works at a private hospital in Kerala.

