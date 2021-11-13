Kerala Confirms 13 Cases Of Norovirus; All You Need To Know About The Contagious Disease

Nearly 40 students of Kerala's Pookode Veterinary College in Wayanad have tested positive for rare Norovirus, an animal-borne disease transmitted through contaminated water and food.

The college authorities said the infection was found in 13 students living outside the hostel, and their samples had been sent to the NIV centre in Alappuzha, which later confirmed the presence of the disease. State health minister Veena George who rushed to the district later chaired a meeting and asked health officials to take stringent measures to contain it locally, Hindustan Times reported.



The minister has asked residents to be cautious against the disease that lasts for three to four days.

"Presently, there is no cause for concern, but everyone should be vigilant. Measures like super chlorination are underway. Drinking water sources need to be ensured to be clean," George said, according to Mint.



The minister said with proper prevention and treatment, the disease can be cured promptly. "People should be aware of the disease and its prevention," she added.

"Everything is under control now. We have contained it locally. Some students started showing early symptoms ten days back and later more complained and we sent their samples to the NIV lab in Alappuzha," said the minister adding that no fresh cases were reported after this.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a group of viruses that cause gastrointestinal issues like inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines. It also causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

The virus does not affect healthy individuals much, but it can be severe in children, older people, and those with other comorbidities. It may also transmit through direct contact with infected people.

The rare virus is spread through the excrement and vomit of affected persons and is a fast-spreading disease. Therefore, it is necessary to be cautious as it spreads rapidly.

However, the virus can spread for up to two days after the onset of the disease.

Symptoms

Symptoms of Norovirus include diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, nausea, headache, fever and body aches. Acute diarrhoea and vomiting can lead to dehydration and complications.

According to the guidelines issued by the state health department, the infected individuals should take rest at home and drink ORS solution and boiled water.

People should take proper care of their immediate environment as well as personal hygiene. "Wash your hands properly with soap and water before having a meal and after using the toilet. Those who deal with animals should pay special attention," the guidelines read.

"Chlorinate drinking water sources, wells and storage tanks with bleaching powder. Use chlorinated water for domestic use. Use only boiled water for drinking purposes," it added.

Fruits and vegetables should only be consumed after they have been rinsed thoroughly. The guidelines said that sea fish and shellfish like crab and mussels must only be consumed after they are well cooked.

