Caste discrimination
Karnataka: Woman, Twin Babies Die After Government Hospital Denies Admission Over Maternity Card

Image Credit: Pixabay, Pixabay, Pixabay (Representational)

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka: Woman, Twin Babies Die After Government Hospital Denies Admission Over Maternity Card

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Karnataka,  4 Nov 2022 9:34 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

A doctor and team of nurses at the Tumakuru District Hospital in Karnataka denied permission to admit a pregnant woman over not having a ‘Maternity Card’ or an Aadhaar card. The woman and her twin babies died after she was sent back home.

In a recent blow to the healthcare services in Karnataka, a doctor and three nurses of the Tumakuru District Hospital, Karnataka, refused admission to a pregnant woman over not having an Aadhaar card or Maternity card. Reportedly, the hospital staff has been suspended after the woman and her twin babies died.

The woman has been identified as Kasturi, who used to live in Bharatinagar, Tumakuru, with another girl. She developed labour pain on Wednesday (November 2) night, after which the residents sent her to the district hospital. Allegedly, she was sent back to her home from the hospital over not having a Maternity card.

Due to the negligence of a doctor and three nurses, the mother and her twin babies lost their life. According to officials, the doctor also asked her to visit the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru instead of treating her. Following this, she returned home as her financial condition didn't allow her to visit any other hospital.

The woman died while delivering the babies on Thursday (November 3) due to significant blood loss. She gave birth to twin babies, but none survived due to critical health conditions. Locals have now expressed their concerns over poor government health infrastructure in Silicon Valley.

'We Need Action Against Hospital'

Local residents of Tumakuru have alleged that the doctor in the District Hospital is responsible for the death of a woman and her twin babies. A resident said, "The doctor has taken three lives, and we want immediate action against the doctor and the district hospital."

After the woman's demise, the District Health Officier (DHO), Manjunath, visited the hospital and suspended the guilty doctor and nurses. The state Health Minister, K Sudhakar, also visited the hospital. He said, "Between 9 am and 10 am, a pregnant woman came to the hospital, and the woman was brought by two locals."

He added, "She has come to get treatment for labor pain. On arrival, the mother was asked for a government mother card and an Aadhaar card, and she didn't have any of them. Neighbors brought her under compulsion," The Print reported.

Life Matters Or Rules?

On the suspension of three nurses and a doctor, the minister mentioned that these people had committed negligence while working in the maternity ward. He added, "It's an inhuman behavior and dereliction of duty. The unlucky girl who used to live with Kasturi is an orphan now. Her free education and accommodation will be arranged by the district administration for up to 18 years."

The negligence of doctors and poor healthcare infrastructure in the country cost many lives every year. So far, four people have been suspended from their duties. The government has also faced criticism from people across the state and the opposition parties. Many expressed concerns about the management of government hospitals, as they find rules superior to lives.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Karnataka 
Health 
Tumakuru District Hospital 

