States Cannot Make 'Isolated' Vaccine Distribution Plans, Says Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, November 3, directed the state governments to refrain from making isolated plans for vaccine distribution.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, a t a press conference on Tuesday, said that the states have been asked to work with the Central government, which has set up an expert committee on vaccine administration. The state governments are expected to adhere to the directions from the Centre.

He mentioned that they have been advised to create a database compatible with the blueprint issued by the Central government and also take stock of storage and transport facilities for the distribution.

"States and Union Territories have also been asked to set up committees under Chief Secretaries for administration to ensure time-bound implementation of the Central government directions," he said, as reported by The Hindu

The Ministry noted that the expert committee, along with using the infrastructure of the immunisation programme, is also looking at the infrastructure and manpower support of the private players.

Giving details of the progress on COVID-19 cases, Bhushan said that Manipur, Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal were showing a rise, as was reported this month.