Health

States Cannot Make 'Isolated' Vaccine Distribution Plans, Says Union Health Ministry

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, at a press conference on Tuesday, said that the states have been asked to work with the Central government, which has set up an expert committee on vaccine administration.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Nov 2020 11:07 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-04T16:47:19+05:30
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
States Cannot Make Isolated Vaccine Distribution Plans, Says Union Health Ministry
Image Credit: NDTV

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, November 3, directed the state governments to refrain from making isolated plans for vaccine distribution.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, at a press conference on Tuesday, said that the states have been asked to work with the Central government, which has set up an expert committee on vaccine administration. The state governments are expected to adhere to the directions from the Centre.
He mentioned that they have been advised to create a database compatible with the blueprint issued by the Central government and also take stock of storage and transport facilities for the distribution.
"States and Union Territories have also been asked to set up committees under Chief Secretaries for administration to ensure time-bound implementation of the Central government directions," he said, as reported by The Hindu.
The Ministry noted that the expert committee, along with using the infrastructure of the immunisation programme, is also looking at the infrastructure and manpower support of the private players.
Giving details of the progress on COVID-19 cases, Bhushan said that Manipur, Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal were showing a rise, as was reported this month.
"These states need to continue the test-track-trace-and-treat strategy. They have also been asked to preserve and protect the gains of the past and guard against future surge during festivals by following COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.
Also Read: US And UK Generate More Plastic Trash Than Any Other Nation: Study
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian