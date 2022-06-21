All section
Caste discrimination
Yoga For Humanity: How We Started Celebrating Yoga On This Day?
Picture Credit: Twitter/ Narendra Modi
Health
Others/World,  21 Jun 2022 6:07 AM GMT

To spread awareness about the holistic health benefits of Yoga, every year, June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day. The ancient practice of Yoga is used to tackle health, mental, and physical drawbacks.

International Day of Yoga has been observed on June 21 every year since 2015 to spread awareness about the holistic health and social benefits of Yoga. The ancient practice has stemmed from the Indian culture, acting as a tool to build strength and resilience. The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) is being observed in India and globally with great enthusiasm and awareness towards physical and mental health.

Theme For IDY 2022

The 8th series of IDY is celebrated with the theme of 'Yoga For Humanity,' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation at 'Mann Ki Baat.' After much consultation and deliberations, the theme was selected as during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga served humanity to tackle mental and physical illnesses. It will focus on showcasing the iconic places with the aim of 'Brand India at Global Stage.' This year, the practice of Yoga is celebrated with an exciting program, 'Guardian Ring,' which underlines the concept of 'One Sun, One Earth.'

Why Do We Celebrate IYD On June 21?

The idea to practice Yoga originated thousands of years ago, but the idea to celebrate June 21 as the IDY is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014, he proposed June 21 as a day to celebrate Yoga, and India passed a resolution supported by 177 nations. Soon after the historic mandate, The UNGA declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The United Nations official says, "The essence of Yoga is balance - not just balance within the body or between the mind and the body, but also balance in the human relationship with the world. Yoga emphasizes the values of mindfulness, moderation, discipline, and perseverance. Yoga offers a path for sustainable living when applied to communities and societies."

This year, the main Yoga event is happening in the district of Mysuru, Karnataka, where PM Narendra Modi is taking part in practicing and promoting the idea to practice Yoga across the country and the globe. In his address, the PM said, "This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness."

Also Read: This Organisation Empowers Delhi Slum Children, Provides Digital Content In Mother Language

