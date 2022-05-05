All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Medical Apathy! Three-Day-Old Infant Bitten By Rats In Jharkhands Govt Hospital, Investigation Ordered

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), Unsplash

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Medical Apathy! Three-Day-Old Infant Bitten By Rats In Jharkhand's Govt Hospital, Investigation Ordered

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Jharkhand,  5 May 2022 1:11 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The mother of the infant saw the deep wounds caused by nibbling by rats on the infant's knee when she went to see her newborn at the maternal and child health (MCH) ward of the Giridih hospital.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a shocking instance of medical apathy, rats have allegedly nibbled the knees and limbs of a three-day-old newborn baby in a government hospital in the Giridih district of Jharkhand. Following the incident, the services of two outsourced workers were terminated, and a panel was set up to investigate the matter.

The incident happened on May 2 at Giridih Sadar hospital, and the newly born girl infant was rushed to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad in a critical condition.

According to the doctors at SNMMCH, the condition of the newborn is now stable, reported India Today.

Infant's Mother Saw The Wounds

Mamta Devi, the mother of the infant, saw the deep wounds caused by nibbling by rats on the infant's knee when she went to see her newborn at the maternal and child health (MCH) ward of the Giridih hospital.

The girl child was born on April 29 and was hospitalised in the MCH as she was diagnosed with breathing trouble after birth. The mother said that the nurse on duty had told her that the infant had a jaundice infection and advised her to get the baby admitted to a better hospital.

Investigation Ordered

The officials said that the district administration has ordered a probe into the matter, and necessary action has been advised against the doctor on duty.

Avinash Kumar, head of the department of paediatrics at SNMMCH, told PTI, "Deep wound injury was found on the infant's knee. A surgeon has been asked to attend to the patient as the injury is deep."

On asking whether rats caused the wounds, Kumar replied, "Having seen the wound, I will neither claim that rats have nibbled nor reject it".

Committee Formed

SP Mishra, the Giridih civil surgeon, informed that a committee has been formed to investigate the incident following complaints by the newborn's family members, reported NDTV.

Following the report by the committee, action will be taken. Mishra said that if the hospital's hospital nursing staff are found guilty, legal action would be taken against them. He called it a severe matter showing carelessness on the hospital's part.

Letter Demanding Action Against Doctor

Naman Priyesh Lakra, the Giridih deputy commissioner, said a letter has been sent to the additional chief secretary to the Jharkhand health department demanding action against the doctor on duty in the hospital.

Lakra said that the services of two outsourced GNMs (general nursing midwifery) staff have been terminated, the sweeper of the ward where the infant was, has been removed, and the Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) suspended.

Also Read: For Boxing Enthusiasts! Olympian Mary Kom Offers Free Training To Young Talents From Khoob

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Infant 
Bitten By Rat 
Government Hospital 
Jharkhand 

Must Reads

Healthcare For All! Odisha To Come Up With India's 'First' Tribal Health Observatory
Medical Apathy! Three-Day-Old Infant Bitten By Rats In Jharkhand's Govt Hospital, Investigation Ordered
Viral Video Of Disturbing Murder In Baharampur, Murshidabad Shared With False Love Jihad Claim
Video Of Pakistan Falsely Shared As Reason Behind 'Population Explosion In India'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X