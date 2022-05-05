Medical Apathy! Three-Day-Old Infant Bitten By Rats In Jharkhand's Govt Hospital, Investigation Ordered

In a shocking instance of medical apathy, rats have allegedly nibbled the knees and limbs of a three-day-old newborn baby in a government hospital in the Giridih district of Jharkhand. Following the incident, the services of two outsourced workers were terminated, and a panel was set up to investigate the matter.

The incident happened on May 2 at Giridih Sadar hospital, and the newly born girl infant was rushed to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad in a critical condition.

According to the doctors at SNMMCH, the condition of the newborn is now stable, reported India Today.

Infant's Mother Saw The Wounds

Mamta Devi, the mother of the infant, saw the deep wounds caused by nibbling by rats on the infant's knee when she went to see her newborn at the maternal and child health (MCH) ward of the Giridih hospital.

The girl child was born on April 29 and was hospitalised in the MCH as she was diagnosed with breathing trouble after birth. The mother said that the nurse on duty had told her that the infant had a jaundice infection and advised her to get the baby admitted to a better hospital.

Investigation Ordered

The officials said that the district administration has ordered a probe into the matter, and necessary action has been advised against the doctor on duty.

Avinash Kumar, head of the department of paediatrics at SNMMCH, told PTI, "Deep wound injury was found on the infant's knee. A surgeon has been asked to attend to the patient as the injury is deep."

On asking whether rats caused the wounds, Kumar replied, "Having seen the wound, I will neither claim that rats have nibbled nor reject it".

Committee Formed

SP Mishra, the Giridih civil surgeon, informed that a committee has been formed to investigate the incident following complaints by the newborn's family members, reported NDTV.

Following the report by the committee, action will be taken. Mishra said that if the hospital's hospital nursing staff are found guilty, legal action would be taken against them. He called it a severe matter showing carelessness on the hospital's part.

Letter Demanding Action Against Doctor

Naman Priyesh Lakra, the Giridih deputy commissioner, said a letter has been sent to the additional chief secretary to the Jharkhand health department demanding action against the doctor on duty in the hospital.

Lakra said that the services of two outsourced GNMs (general nursing midwifery) staff have been terminated, the sweeper of the ward where the infant was, has been removed, and the Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) suspended.

