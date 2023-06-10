All section
Congratulations! Millennials And Genz Are The Most Exhausted Generation!

Health
Congratulations! Millennials And Genz Are The Most Exhausted Generation!

Devanshee Singh

India,  10 Jun 2023 7:56 AM GMT

The youth of today legit deserves rest and rejuvenation more than anybody else. Before it comes to a breaking point, it is important to take out time for oneself, no matter what.

The pressure of becoming successful right in the early 20s is more real than ever. The generation of today is burnt out because of the outrageous demands of work and yet continues to show up every day. According to a report by Jobsage, 21% of GenZ report having no friends at work as opposed to boomers who used to have the most friends from work due to remote/hybrid work conditions. To top it all, with social media and the influx of information, the mind is rarely well-rested.

The youth of today legit deserves rest and rejuvenation more than anybody else. Before it comes to a breaking point, it is important to take out time for oneself, no matter what. Recognizing the importance of unplugging to sustainably navigate the new world, Infano.care has scheduled a "free power yoga" session for you on Sunday, June 18th 7:30 to 8:30 am online. All you need to do is click here to register and we will send you joining details.

The idea of slowing down in today's fast-paced world may seem appealing, but it is often easier said than done. We live in a society that glorifies constant productivity and busyness, equating them with success. The pressure to always be on the go, achieving more, and staying ahead can make the concept of slowing down appear counterintuitive or even unattainable.

However, it is essential to recognize that embracing a slower pace and giving yourself permission to pause is crucial for your overall well-being. It involves acknowledging that your value as an individual is not solely determined by your productivity or the number of tasks you accomplish.

Let's Do This! So, are you ready to hit the reset button on your exhaustion and reclaim your mojo? Don’t forget to join the “Free yoga masterclass” on Sunday, June 18th 7:30 to 8:30 am online. Register here and we will share the joining details with you. This epic Power Yoga Masterclass will make you feel alive again. Say goodbye to the social media overload, take a deep breath, and embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

We can't wait to see your smiling faces and feel the positive vibes as we flow through this transformative experience together.

