Congratulations! Millennials And Genz Are The Most Exhausted Generation!
Writer: Devanshee Singh
She is an avid reader, a movie buff and someone who lives on classic Hindi songs. As a media professional, she tries to create content the audience can connect with. Her purpose in life is to make the world a little better place, and she has started taking steps towards it.
India, 10 Jun 2023 7:56 AM GMT
Editor : Riya Kumari |
Creatives : Devanshee Singh
The youth of today legit deserves rest and rejuvenation more than anybody else. Before it comes to a breaking point, it is important to take out time for oneself, no matter what.
The pressure of becoming successful right in the early 20s is more real than ever. The generation of today is burnt out because of the outrageous demands of work and yet continues to show up every day. According to a report by Jobsage, 21% of GenZ report having no friends at work as opposed to boomers who used to have the most friends from work due to remote/hybrid work conditions. To top it all, with social media and the influx of information, the mind is rarely well-rested.
The youth of today legit deserves rest and rejuvenation more than anybody else. Before it comes to a breaking point, it is important to take out time for oneself, no matter what.
The idea of slowing down in today's fast-paced world may seem appealing, but it is often easier said than done. We live in a society that glorifies constant productivity and busyness, equating them with success. The pressure to always be on the go, achieving more, and staying ahead can make the concept of slowing down appear counterintuitive or even unattainable.
However, it is essential to recognize that embracing a slower pace and giving yourself permission to pause is crucial for your overall well-being. It involves acknowledging that your value as an individual is not solely determined by your productivity or the number of tasks you accomplish.
Let's Do This! So, are you ready to hit the reset button on your exhaustion and reclaim your mojo? Say goodbye to the social media overload, take a deep breath, and embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.
We can't wait to see your smiling faces and feel the positive vibes as we flow through this transformative experience together.