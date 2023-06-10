Congratulations! Millennials And Genz Are The Most Exhausted Generation!

The pressure of becoming successful right in the early 20s is more real than ever. The generation of today is burnt out because of the outrageous demands of work and yet continues to show up every day. According to a report by Jobsage, 21% of GenZ report having no friends at work as opposed to boomers who used to have the most friends from work due to remote/hybrid work conditions. To top it all, with social media and the influx of information, the mind is rarely well-rested.

