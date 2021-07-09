Indonesia Faces COVID Crisis Like India, Case Fatality Doubles In A Day

The number of Covid-19 related deaths in Indonesia increased sharply on Wednesday, July 7 with daily case fatalities nearly double the number from past statistics.

Data On Case Fatalities

The country recorded 1,040 deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, which is double the 558 deaths two days ago. It registered 34,379 new cases as of Wednesday, also a daily record.

Central Java province was hardest hit on Wednesday. It reported 480 case fatalities. While Jakarta and neighbouring West Java account for the bulk of infections, their fatality rates at 1.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively, reports The Mint.

The Crisis In Indonesia

Public Health experts are of the opinion that Indonesia might soon face a situation similar to what India had during the second wave in April- May 2021, reports The Wall Street Journal. Only 5 per cent of Indonesia's 270 million population are fully vaccinated which makes the country more vulnerable. As it happened in India, hospitals in many areas of Indonesia are running out of beds and ventilators. Supplies have been imported amid fear of an oxygen crisis.

Additionally, the healthcare system in Indonesia is facing a challenge as many workers who had been inoculated with shots developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd have been infected with Covid-19. " Indonesia considers offering a third vaccination shot to healthcare workers to increase their protection against the deadly virus, and the plan is pending studies by the national vaccination board and drug agency, "said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a spokeswoman for the nation's Covid-19 task force in a report by The Mint

The government has started enforcing its strict restrictions in Java and Bali as cases surged. It directed that movement needs to be reduced by 50 per cent in order to slow the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

